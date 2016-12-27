StyleCaster
25 Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA

25 Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA

25 Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA
Yes, they’re known for leading the charge when it comes to animal cruelty, but PETA is almost as famous for their nude celebrity ad campaigns and their iconic slogan “I’d rather go naked than wear fur.”

Many celebs have joined forces with PETA to bring awareness to vegetarianism and animal cruelty, and most prove their point by getting naked. We’re not complaining.

Rockstars loves to strip down for the ads, but the organization also has a knack for tapping movie stars, reality stars, and porn stars. We’ve rounded up 25 celebs who used their large followings to get the word out about animal cruelty by baring it all in PETA advertisements.

Pink

Olivia Munn

Eva Mendes

Pamela Anderson

Khloe Kardashian

Wendy Williams

Bethenny Frankel

Angela Simmons

Audrina Patridge

Kimora Lee Simmons

Ryan Sheckler

Stephanie Pratt

Christy Turlington

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Taraji P. Henson

Holly Madison

Lisa Edelstein

Karina Smirnoff

Jenna Jameson

Chad Ochocinco

Joanna Krupa

Roselyn Sanchez

Sasha Grey

Maggie Q

