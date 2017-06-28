Though workplace romances are typically frowned upon, celebrities are still finding ways to hook up (or fall in love) while on set. (Maybe it has to do with all the on-screen kissing?) While a lot of on-set flings fizzle through, there are quite a few that prove that love still exists—even if you have five cameras on you during a sex scene.
These aren’t your average co-workers hooking up after hours. Nope. These are the A-list beacons of hope that are revitalizing our loveless hearts. From newlyweds to long-time partners, here are 10 celebrity couples who fell in love on set. (And, as of June 2017, all these couples are still together—take that, world.)
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Despite Brody's fizzled-through romance with Rachel Bilson in 2003, the actor eventually found love with the "Gossip Girl" star and fellow teen drama alum. The pair met on the set of "The Oranges" in 2011 and wed three years later in 2014. They welcomed their first child, Arlo, in 2015, and have probably been living in bliss ever since. But, obvi, that hasn't stopped fans from writing Seth Cohen/Blair Waldorf fanfic.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
While the pair maintained that they were friends while shooting 2011's "Green Lantern," there must've been something that clicked, otherwise they wouldn't have gotten married in 2012. Plus, the couple's family has been expanding—with their first child, James, welcomed in 2014, and their second, Ines, born in 2016. That doesn't sound like on-set friends to us...but OK.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar
The longtime '90s couple has been together for quite some time (nearly 20 years!) since they met in 1997 while filming "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Five years later, in 2002, and they were walking down the aisle together. Currently, Prinze Jr. and Gellar have two kids—7-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and 4-year-old son, Rocky.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
Fairytales do come true—at least for these two actors who play Snow White and Prince Charming on "Once Upon a Time." After meeting on the set of the ABC fantasy show in 2011, the couple began quietly dating until they finally married in 2014. Right now, the "royal" couple has two sons—Oliver, 3; and Hugo, 1.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Despite their messy divorces in summer 2015, the singers found love again after they found themselves coaching alongside each other on "The Voice" in 2015. Since then, they've taken the stage together several times and even been featured on each other's music, like Shelton's 2016 album, "If I'm Being Honest."
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan
It's hard to imagine a time when these two weren't one of Hollywood's most beloved "It" couples. Well, here's a history lesson for y'all. In 2006, Tatum and Dewan met while shooting "Step Up" and danced their way to the aisle three years later in 2009. By 2013, they welcomed their first child, Everly, who we're sure also has talented feet.
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston
After years of being haunted by her divorce with Brad Pitt in 2005, Aniston made it clear that she's moved on when she married the "Leftovers" actor at a top-secret home wedding in 2015. But how did the lovebirds meet? Well, they co-starred together in 2011's "Wanderlust," where we're sure they experienced that very title.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
Though the young couple has faced a rocky period in their relationship, they're back on and reportedly re-engaged. As Miley stans know, the singer met her current beau in 2009 while shooting "The Last Song." And, after a breakup in 2013, the couple seems to be just as strong as their Nicholas Sparks-created characters.
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
The super private pair met of 2011's "The Place Beyond the Pines." Though their characters weren't the most charismatic, something must've went right for the two to fall for each other. The former co-stars have two daughters—2-year-old Esmerelda and 1-year-old Amada.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett
You'd think that the way these two act around each other that they'd been married since birth. But no, they actually met on the set (well, in the audition room) of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which Smith famously played the lead in. In 1994, Pinkett auditioned for a role. Though she didn't get the part, she eventually took home the real prize. The actors are parents to two teenage children—18-year-old son Jaden, and 16-year-old daughter, Willow.