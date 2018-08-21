10 Celebrity Couples Who You Didn’t Realize Eloped

For most celebrity weddings, there’s a lot of planning involved: huge dresses, exotic locations, fancy food and a guest list as long as your arm. But while some stars decide to go all out for their big day, other couples take the opposite route: escaping to a private place, keeping it casual and only inviting close family and friends—if they decide to tell anyone at all.

When you’re famous, eloping can have a lot of perks. You can avoid press coverage and prevent uninvited acquaintances from feeling snubbed, not to mention save a lot of cash. It can also create a super-special, super-intimate ceremony that the two of you will remember forever.

Let’s look at some of the biggest celebrity pairs that have said “I do” secretly—or at least without making it a big deal.

Originally posted on SheKnows.