The Emotional Reasons Why These 10 Celebrities Went Sober

You don’t have to walk too far in Hollywood to find drugs, sex, and alcohol, and it’s easy to let things get too far. While there is nothing wrong with drinking alcohol in moderation, excessive drinking can lead to poor judgement and longterm health problems.
Some of these celebrities learned that the hard way, which is why they swore off alcohol (and other forms of intoxications) in an effort to go sober. Read the emotional reasons why these 10 celebrities no longer drink. We applaud them.
Miley Cyrus
Once the self-proclaimed "Queen of Weed," the former Disney Channel star cleaned up her act a few months ago after she had a scary dream of dying from smoking marijuana. In an interview with Billboard, the "Malibu" singer opened up about ridding cannabis and alcohol from her life in an effort to focus harder on her music.
"I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do," she said. "But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It’s because it was on my time. I know exactly where I am right now. I know what I want this record to be."
Blake Lively
The actress may have pounded the bottle hard on "Gossip Girl," but IRL, she's completely sober. In an interview with Cosmpolitan, "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star revealed that she opted to stay away from alcohol and drugs for health reasons and because they simply don't interest her. What does she do instead? Well, we'll let her explain.
"I don't drink. I don't do drugs. But I do sleep around a lot," she said.
Brad Pitt
After his divorce from Angelina Jolie went public earlier this year, the actor hit a serious case of alcoholism. The "Fight Club" star, who owns a winery with his ex-wife, admitted to GQ that he ran the facility "to the ground" due to all his drinking. After realizing that he needed help, Pitt went sober.
"I enjoy wine very, very much, but I just ran it to the ground. I had to step away for a minute," he said. "And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.
Bradley Cooper
The actor may be best known for his role in "The Hangover," a film pretty much centered on drinking and partying, but IRL, he hasn't had a drink for years. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper opened up about two drunken nights when he had to go to the hospital for drunkenly smashing his head on cement.
"I was at a party, and deliberately bashed my head on the concrete floor. Like, 'Hey, look how tough I am!' I did it again. And I spent the night at St. Vincent's Hospital with a sock of ice, waiting for them to stitch me up," he said. "I don't drink or do drugs anymore. Being sober helps a great deal."
Demi Lovato
The former Disney Channel star has had a tough journey with cocaine and alcohol addiction. After a stint in rehab in 2010, Lovato has cleaned up her act. Though the singer has admitted that she still feels temptation to drink when she's out with others, she's remained five-years sober. She celebrated her emotional milestone in March.
"So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me."
Jennifer Lopez
You won't ever catch J-Lo with a drink in hand. The singer, who rid her life of alcohol and drugs years ago, is completely sober—and while her reasoning might be out of vanity, we respect her decision.
"I don't drink or smoke or have caffeine,' she told Us Weekly. "That really wrecks your skin as you get older."
Kristin Davis
While the "Sex and the City" ladies loved a good Cosmopolitan from time to time, Davis, who played Charlotte on the HBO series, is alcohol-free. In an interview with Marie Claire, the actress got candid about her addictive relationship with alcohol and how she worried that she wasn't going to live past 30.
"I really didn’t think I would pass 30. I don’t know why or whatever, I just didn’t. That’s a very weird thing to say, I’m sorry. I don’t know. Maybe it’s because I was drinking so much as a youth," she said. "I drank a lot when I was a teenager and I don’t drink any more, because that’s when I thought, you know, I’m gonna end up a car wreck. I just had a fatalistic view of the whole situation at that point."
Lucy Hale
The "Pretty Little Liars" star is one of young Hollywood's hottest starlets, but don't catch her at the bar at an industry party. In an interview with Byrdie, the actress opened up about mistakes she made at the beginning of her fame and how that led to her going sober.
"I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible,” she said. "I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?"
Naomi Campbell
For years, the supermodel struggles with cocaine and alcohol addiction. She spent years in and out of rehab and collapsed on a photoshoot in 1999 due to a near-overdose. Since then, the fashion icon has kept herself clean, and it appears she couldn't be glad with her decision.
"I gave up drinking alcohol,"she told Life & Style. "Not drinking makes me a lot happier."
Joe Manganiello
In an interview with The Huffington Post, the "Magic Mike" star revealed that he suffered from an alcohol problem in his 20s, which caused him to briefly go homeless. It prompted him to go sober for the sake of his health and career.
“There was a period of about four years where I needed to quit drinking. And the drinking got in the way [of my career],” he said. “It was one of those obstacles that I had to get over and once again I needed to clear the road in order for these things to happen, so it really is an inside job. I had to clean up my act and figure that whole situation out.”
