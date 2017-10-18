It’s well-known by now that Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Katy Perry have a problem with Taylor Swift. The feuds have been broadcasted on every media platform imaginable, and the trio are never shy to show their disdain for the 27-year-old singer. (Though it seems like Perry is turning a new leaf.) As you might expect, Kardashian, West, and Perry aren’t the only celebrities in Hollywood who have an issue with the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer.

Though it seems like the bulk of Hollywood is on Team Swift, judging from how her squad encompasses pretty much every actor, singer, and model in town, there are still a few celebrities who have yet to warm up to the 10-time Grammy winner. To clarify who’s pro-Swift and who isn’t, we compiled a list of celebrities who secretly have beef with the country-singer-turned-pop-star. From Hailey Baldwin to Demi Lovato, here are 10 stars who you’ll never hear calling themselves Swifties.