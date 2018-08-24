Celebrities Who Are Calling for the Fashion Industry to Go Vegan & Sustainable

With more curve models and models of color on the runway, there’s no doubt that the fashion industry is changing. But there’s a movement happening behind the scenes when it comes to vegan, sustainable and ethical fashion. For years, celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Alicia Silverstone and Emma Watson have been calling for the fashion industry to go ethical—and their voices have never been louder.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 influential celebrities who are changing the fashion industry from the inside out, from the materials that customers wear to how these fabrics are sourced and manufactured. There is still a lot of progress to be made, but with the help and influence of these stars, an ethical future in fashion seems right on track.