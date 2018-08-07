These 4 Celebrities are Bringing Back Polka Dots in a Big Way

This is a pivotal time in our lives. Polka dots are on the verge of a comeback, and there are very few people who can actually pull them off. But we can’t just ignore what might be tomorrow’s biggest trend, so we need to find some wardrobe inspo, stat. Where’s a girl to turn?

Oh, right—Instagram.

Specifically, the Instagram accounts of our favorite A-listers, like Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, singer Hailee Steinfeld and Degrassi alum Nina Dobrev.

These four celebs are trendsetters in different arenas, but lately, they’re all wearing the same style: polka dots. Not only does this confirm our suspicion that the pattern is majorly in, but it also means we need to hop on the trend before it’s out again. Scroll down to see how each of our favorite ladies is wearing their spots.

Romee Strijd: in a Teeny Bikini

If there’s anything we envy more than Strijd’s status as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, it’s her ability to pull off polka dots without looking like a five-year-old—and Strijd does just that in a gorgeous, bustier-style swimsuit. The contrasting black and white colorblocks really take the look from schoolyard to runway. Why didn’t we think of that?

Millie Bobby Brown: with Bright Red Lips

happy sunday beauties 🦋 A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) on Aug 5, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

If you’re aiming for a more grown-up way to wear your spots, look no further than 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown (seriously). The girl knows how to rock a bold lip—plus, pairing her white-on-black polka dots with a bright red pout somehow makes them seem haute.

Hailee Steinfeld: in an Unexpected Color

Who says your polka dots need to be black and white? The singer opts for a brighter shade, giving her playful personality a chance to shine through her wardrobe. Plus, the button-up collar gives her look a totally retro vibe, which will never go out of style.

Nina Dobrev: to a Dog-Themed Movie Premiere

If you’re going to act in a movie about dogs, you’d better do it in a pup-friendly outfit. And, as if Nina Dobrev wasn’t already everybody’s favorite person, she hit the nail right on the head by wearing a set of (enormous) black-on-white spots to the premiere of her upcoming movie Dog Days, also starring Vanessa Hudgens. Is she Dalmatian, or is she human?