StyleCaster
Share

30 Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Pulled Off Wearing a Headband

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Pulled Off Wearing a Headband

by
2 Shares
30 Super-Chic Ways Celebrities Pulled Off Wearing a Headband
30 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

With celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, and Eva Mendes showing up on the red carpet with their locks fastened with adorable elastic wreaths, we can safely say: The headband trend is officially back. Once relegated to the discount bins at your favorite mall shop or on the heads children under the age of 10, headbands haven’t been at their peak popularity for a while. However, with more and more stars opting for headbands instead of crazy-styled locks, it seems like the horseshoe-shaped hair accessory is making a comeback.

MORE: 9 Accessories That Always Look Good on Short Hair

Serving a multitude of purposes, including keeping hair out of your eyes and sweat from running down your face, headbands are a multi-functional accessory that’ll elevate most hairstyles in a matter of seconds. Given the on-the-go lives of our favorite stars, it makes sense that more celebrities are ditching the hours of blowouts and reaching for the easy, fuss-free accessory instead. From intricate gold wreaths to fun patterned scarves, here are 30 super-chic ways celebrities are styling headbands.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Zendaya Headband
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin Headband
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown Headband
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Cara Delevingne Headband
Cara Delevingne
Photo: Getty Images
Amber Rose Headband
Amber Rose
Photo: Getty Images
Charlize Theron Headband
Charlize Theron
Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana Headband
Zoe Saldana
Photo: Getty Images
Eva Mendes Headband
Eva Mendes
Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o Headband
Lupita Nyong'o
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift Headband
Taylor Swift
Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger Headband
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
Elle Fanning Headband
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Roberts Headband
Emma Roberts
Photo: Getty Images
Ruth Negga Headband
Ruth Negga
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Watson Headband
Emma Watson
Photo: Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere Headband
Hayden Panettiere
Photo: Getty Images
Salma Hayek Headband
Salma Hayek
Photo: Getty Images
Janelle Monae Headband
Janelle Monae
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Garner Headband
Jennifer Garner
Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry Headband
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
Keira Knightley Headband
Keira Knightley
Photo: Getty Images
Kesha Headband
Kesha
Photo: Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst Headband
Kirsten Dunst
Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Williams Headband
Michelle Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Natalie Portman Headband
Natalie Portman
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman Headband
Nicole Kidman
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Richie Headband
Nicole Richie
Photo: Getty Images
Paris Hilton Headband
Paris Hilton
Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Bilson Headband
Rachel Bilson
Photo: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson Headband
Scarlett Johansson
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 40 Coolest Ways to Wear Athleisure Pieces This Season

The 40 Coolest Ways to Wear Athleisure Pieces This Season
  • Zendaya Headband
  • Hailey Baldwin Headband
  • Millie Bobby Brown Headband
  • Cara Delevingne Headband
  • Amber Rose Headband
  • Charlize Theron Headband
  • Zoe Saldana Headband
  • Eva Mendes Headband
  • Lupita Nyong'o Headband
  • Taylor Swift Headband
  • Diane Kruger Headband
  • Elle Fanning Headband
  • Emma Roberts Headband
  • Ruth Negga Headband
  • Emma Watson Headband
  • Hayden Panettiere Headband
  • Salma Hayek Headband
  • Janelle Monae Headband
  • Jennifer Garner Headband
  • Katy Perry Headband
  • Keira Knightley Headband
  • Kesha Headband
  • Kirsten Dunst Headband
  • Michelle Williams Headband
  • Natalie Portman Headband
  • Nicole Kidman Headband
  • Nicole Richie Headband
  • Paris Hilton Headband
  • Rachel Bilson Headband
  • Scarlett Johansson Headband
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share