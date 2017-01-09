Better With or Without: Celebrities Wearing Glasses

At some point in the past 10 years, glasses became cool. Like, really cool. Prada-ad cool, Jennifer Lopez cool, hot-girl cool. Once upon a time, glasses—especially of the thick-framed variety—were associated with sexy librarians at best (and the dorky precocious types at worst). But somewhere along the way, glasses gained momentum, and now it’s pretty common to see them on celebrities. That said, we don’t usually see them on a red carpet, though they have had their time in the sun.

We do see them on celebs all the time as they flit from A to B—at the airport, running errants, taking very stylish walks. So, naturally, this got us wondering: Do stars look better wearing glasses, or sans specs? More specifically, which celebrities look amazing in glasses—and which might be better served by leaving their frames at home and going with contact lenses? Ahead, find a compilation of 20 celebs who’ve been spotted out and about rocking some eyewear. Though we have a special place in our hearts for women with stylish frames, you be the judge: Are celebs better with or without glasses?