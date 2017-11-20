21 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Wear Fanny Packs Without Looking Like Your Mom

We’re talking about fanny packs. You might know them as your mom’s (or dad’s TBH) beloved ‘80s go-to pouch throughout college that was paired with neon-pink tights or acid-wash jeans while bopping to Prince’s (R.I.P.) “When Doves Cry.”

The fanny pack, either adored or despised, made its mark in American fashion in the ‘80s and ‘90s, but regrettably fell out when people realized Jerry from “Seinfeld” was kind of right when he said it looked like a small animal was eating our belts.

Some of us though—like Rossella Jardini, designer for Moschino in 2012 and myself, not a designer but a wearer of clothes—never wanted the fanny pack to die. Jardini proved she was a fan when she unapologetically sent fanny packs down the F/W 2012-2013 runway. People did not take to her structured fanny, but come 2016 and 2017 and the packs have reemerged as the street-style accessory. Brands like Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga, and Salvatore Ferragamo sent the hip holster down catwalks this past season.

Celebrities, though, have slowly been bringing the waist bag back since its debut five years ago, and now with brands making more diverse fanny pack—like across the shoulder or for men—the bag has rocketed to Hollywood-approved stardom. From Sarah Jessica Parker in 2014 to Beyoncé just a few weeks ago, the fanny pack looks like it’s here to stay. Take a look at 21 celebs who strutted in this season’s favorite waist bags, and get ready to buy one for yourself.