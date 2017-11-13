17 Genius Ways Celebrities Have Styled Dresses Over Pants and Jeans

By now, the trend of wearing a dress over your pants has taken street style fashion by storm. The hashtag #dressoverpants (can it get any more creative than that?) has over 1,600 posts on Instagram, and that’s just the people that are hashtagging their outfits. The trend provides warmth, variety, and a way to bring your summer dresses into the colder weather.

But with the full swing of style stars, like Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth, killing the layering game, mainstream celebrities have only slightly slid into the trend. The reason being, in my opinion, is the street styling translates completely differently when on the red carpet. If you look at Emma Watson’s 2016 Met Gala dress by Calvin Klein, you’ll see it offers regality and drama. There’s no way I could wear that to my local Trader Joe’s on a Tuesday after work.

However, I’m totally here for the diva red carpet looks. Even some celebs have proved me wrong by showing how they dress down the style both on and off the carpet. Ahead are 17 celebs who have rocked dress over pants outfits that can either fuel your gala dreams or your everyday wardrobe.