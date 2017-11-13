StyleCaster
17 Genius Ways Celebrities Have Styled Dresses Over Pants and Jeans

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

By now, the trend of wearing a dress over your pants has taken street style fashion by storm. The hashtag #dressoverpants (can it get any more creative than that?) has over 1,600 posts on Instagram, and that’s just the people that are hashtagging their outfits. The trend provides warmth, variety, and a way to bring your summer dresses into the colder weather.

But with the full swing of style stars, like Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth, killing the layering game, mainstream celebrities have only slightly slid into the trend. The reason being, in my opinion, is the street styling translates completely differently when on the red carpet. If you look at Emma Watson’s 2016 Met Gala dress by Calvin Klein, you’ll see it offers regality and drama. There’s no way I could wear that to my local Trader Joe’s on a Tuesday after work.

However, I’m totally here for the diva red carpet looks. Even some celebs have proved me wrong by showing how they dress down the style both on and off the carpet. Ahead are 17 celebs who have rocked dress over pants outfits that can either fuel your gala dreams or your everyday wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Issa Rae
Issa Rae

"Insecure" writer and star at HBO's block party in Inglewood in July, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Brie Larson
Brie Larson

The "Room" lead actress at the HFPA & InStyle celebration in Toronto in September, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough

"Battle of the Sexes" actress attends the opening in Westwood in September, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Cara Santana
Cara Santana

"Reunion" actress at pre-Oscar party in Beverly Hills in February, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen

"Godzilla" actress at the premier of 'Ingrid Goes West' in Brooklyn in August, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Emma Stone
Emma Stone

"La La Land" star attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards in London in February, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross

"Black-ish" mom at ELLE, E! & IMG host A Celebration of Personal Style NYFW Kickoff Party in New York in September, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly

"He's Just Not That Into You" star arrives at the Opening Of The Louis Vuitton Boutique in Paris in October, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

"Black-ish" daughter poses at Camp IZZE celebration in Brooklyn in April, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale

"Underworld" superstar at Moschino show in Hollywood in June, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Liu Wen
Liu Wen

Renowned model arrives at the ELLE Style Awards in Shanghai in October, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Liya Kebede
Liya Kebede

Vogue cover star attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in May, 2015

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

"The Simple Life" celeb walks in New York in September, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Olivia Palmero
Olivia Palmero

Style icon walks in London in February, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Rita Ora
Rita Ora

Singer on the set of her music video in New York in October, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga

"Loving" lead actress attends the 'Louis Vuitton' fashion show in Paris in October, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 17 Celebrities Who Wore A Dress Over Pants | Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling

"Beverly Hills, 90210" actress attends the Much Love Animal Rescue celebrity fundraiser in Venice in October, 2017

Photo: Getty Images

