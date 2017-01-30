49 Shots of Celebrities Wearing Face Masks in the Name of Beauty

Every so often, celebs prove that they really are just like us. Or, rather, they try to do so, by doing plebeian things like grocery shopping or filling up their gas tanks. And whenever a major award ceremony rolls around, stars line up on social media to prove that they are super down-to-earth by posting photos of themselves wearing face masks. #Relatable.
Well, semi-relatable. Keep in mind that most of these celebs are not sauntering into the nearest Sephora and picking up a sheet mask, but in reality have access to the fanciest, nicest, most sumptuous and expensive face masks on the planet. That being said, some keep it real—Miley Cyrus posted a pic of herself with avocado smeared all over her face (why are we not surprised?)—and others shout-out their favorite sheet-mask brands (it seems as though Diane Kruger is a fan of Nuxe). Ahead, find 49 celebs who are not too shy to post pics of themselves mid-beauty routine—wearing full-on face masks. (We even found some dudes! We see you, Diddy.)
"Sick in bed 😷 @ctilburymakeup loving this new face mask though!!" Duff posted.
Bella Hadid
"Goodnight 🙏," Hadid wrote.
Shay Mitchell
"After traveling for a solid 30 hrs... I cannot explain the happiness of a hot shower and a face mask. #necessities ✈️🚘🏨🗻," Mitchell wrote.
Heidi Klum
"Yuck 😜😝😛," Klum wrote.
January Jones
"It's still morning and hot as hot crap outside so I am staying in to shop online while exfoliating instead of getting an oil change. #Iamdisappointingonmanylevelsirealize," Jones wrote. Loving that overshare.
Victoria Beckham
"Cannes 2016 beauty must! @esteelauder PowerFoil mask! Au Revoir X Thank u @kenpaves @wendyrowe Love u!! 🙏🏻 XVB," Beckham said.
Drew Barrymore
"First it's like this," Barrymore wrote of her Golden Globes 2017 beautifying.
Kate Upton
"Warning ⚠️ this is not a snapchat filter! Post red eye flight face fix! #sheetmask," Upton posted.
Emma Stone
"Some say beauty is pain, others say it just ridiculous! And so is prepping for the #goldenglobes with this hilarious human being! #koreanskincaresilliness," Rachel Goodwin posted of her friend.
Maisie Williams
"what was ur process for getting ready today?" Williams asked. "sat in the bath for an hour looking like a right twat, wbu? #goldenglobes."
Jessica Chastain
"How the magic happens," Chastain's stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted.
Chrissy Teigen
"Scaring children," Teigen joked.
Lady Gaga
"8hrs yesterday and still going," Gaga wrote. "Oh the glamours of sleep deprivation. More cigarettes please, and get me my hoes. We haven't even touched the bleach yet. 💀" Well, no one ever said beauty was easy!
James Franco
"New book is out NOW HOLLYWOOD DREAMING!" Franco posted. Leave it to him to use a photo of himself in a face mask as an opportunity to shill for his own book.
Diddy
"For the next hour I'm giving a tutorial on how to get ready for the Golden Globes," Diddy wrote. "These here are cucumber patches flown in from Milan. I know it looks crazy, but nobody said perfection was easy. #diddyglobes." LOLLLL.
Diane Kruger
"This is the stuff nightmares are made of ! Trying a new Nuxe face mask...
#SundayFunDay#rainy#whywontthatpimplegoaway," Kruger posted.
Adele
Caption: "I woke up like this!" LOL.
Sophie Turner
"Iz da glam lyf ✌️📷💄," Turner wrote.
Khloé Kardashian
"Me time!!! I love a good face mask. Feels great after sweaty workouts. Shit just got real 😝," Kardashian posted.
Miley Cyrus
"Avocado💚 has gone to a whole notha level! @jesse.light 💚💚💚💚💚," Cyrus wrote, tagging her BFF Jesse Light.
Katy Perry
Perry took a minute to get philosophical on Insta as she marinated in her mask. "'Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it.' ~Confucius," she wrote.
Miranda Kerr
"Morning after Met Ball remedy: @koraorganics Hydrating Face Mask and Recovery Eye Gel Cream. Keeping it in the fridge is one of my little secrets as it helps the product stay cool and makes it feel extra soothing when I apply it around my eyes. Especially after a long night! It really helps with the puffiness. 🙈👀😉," Kerr posted.
Adriana Lima
"SUPERHERO LIMA getting ready for the #MetGala! 🎭 #MANUSXMACHINA," Lima wrote, speaking of herself in the third person, because that's totally normal.
Hannah Bronfman
"Perfect weekend activity 💁🏽 DIY moisturizing face mask {coconut oil, honey, turmeric & cinnamon}," Bronfman wrote, sharing a mask you make make at home.
Lily Aldridge
"After a long day shooting on the beach it's time for some R&R 😚 #BubbleBath @Proactiv #SkinPurifyingMask #BeautyTime #MeTime #ReadyForTomorrowsShoot ✌️," Aldridge wrote.
Maria Menounos
"Yeah it's face mask night...#twinsies," Menounos wrote.
Brooke Shields
"Trying to give up booze for a bit. This is the closest I can get to my wine. A wine mask! Will try not to eat it when done," Shields wrote. Thanks for sharing?
Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly
"Sunday's are for reading, relaxing..... and face masks," Moore posted.
Mindy Kaling
"American Horror Story: Mindy Kaling," she wrote.
Tilda Lindstam
"I'm afraid I just blue myself," Lindstam wrote. Good one?
Chris Pratt
"Backstage @Letterman I'm wearing this creepy mask because it will make me look more radiant? #Baller," Pratt wrote.
Jessie J
"Oilatum has saved my face since I was a kid. Ain't nobody got time for a dry face," she wrote.
"Friday morning - Prepping for the weekend 😜💃🍒 #tgif #werk #fableticsshoot 🎥💪," Hudson said.
John Stamos
"#goodmorning #greece," Stamos posted.
Ellie Goulding
"Girlz night in (he's going to kill me) Nah but Rodial Dragon's Blood eye masks are seriously good. I bloody love @Rodialskincare," Goulding wrote.
Kristen Bell
"Getting ready for the #emmys...Look closely...I have serious doubts this is actually a lip conditioning sticker my makeup artist @simonesiegl applied over my mouth...I'm pretty sure she just wanted me to zip it," Bell wrote.
Doutzen Kroes
"Thank you @lorealskin for sending over the very needed masks🙌 I used the red mask to smooth and black mask to detoxify👌 #instadetox #pureclaymask," Kroes wrote.
Jenna Dewan
"Upping my game 😹," Dewan joked.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
"The process has begun. Feeling confident," Louis-Dreyfus wrote before last year's SAG Awards.
Emilia Clarke
"MUD. MUD. Good for the.... Um... tourist in a cave? 🐄
#apparentlyitsavilabletobuybutmorefuntodipyourfeetinsomesqwelch
#lookingstupidinpublicisverygoodforthesoul 😎," Clarke wrote.
Lena Dunham
"Saw the ad for the light therapy acne mask and became obsessed so when we got home from our journey it was waiting on my side of the bed. Thank you @jackantonoff, even if you just did it to amuse yourself. #notanad #justapsycho," Dunham wrote. "UPDATE: for those thinking this is a fancy awards season prep tool to the stars, it's Neutrogena and it's $35."
"No Muss-No Fuss!! 🌲Perfect Holiday Gift!!!😂🎉🙌🏻💆🏼," Madonna wrote of her MDNA Skin line. "Chrome Clay Mask!! 😂🙌🏻🌲🌲🌲💘🎯 Coming to America Soon!!"
Ricky Martin
"Que planes tienes? Any plans?" Martin wrote.
Kelly Osbourne
"Getting a good night 💋 from a 🐟," Osbourne wrote.
Zelda Williams
"When your first day of filming is around the corner, but you also really need to figure out your Texas Chainsaw Massacre Halloween costume... #GetIt? #FaceMask! ... #ThisIsWhyICantHaveNiceThings Dead of Summer, here we come 😁," Williams wrote.