49 Shots of Celebrities Wearing Face Masks in the Name of Beauty

Every so often, celebs prove that they really are just like us. Or, rather, they try to do so, by doing plebeian things like grocery shopping or filling up their gas tanks. And whenever a major award ceremony rolls around, stars line up on social media to prove that they are super down-to-earth by posting photos of themselves wearing face masks. #Relatable.

Well, semi-relatable. Keep in mind that most of these celebs are not sauntering into the nearest Sephora and picking up a sheet mask, but in reality have access to the fanciest, nicest, most sumptuous and expensive face masks on the planet. That being said, some keep it real—Miley Cyrus posted a pic of herself with avocado smeared all over her face (why are we not surprised?)—and others shout-out their favorite sheet-mask brands (it seems as though Diane Kruger is a fan of Nuxe). Ahead, find 49 celebs who are not too shy to post pics of themselves mid-beauty routine—wearing full-on face masks. (We even found some dudes! We see you, Diddy.)