10 Celebrities Who You Might Not Know Used to Be Homeless

Homelessness is an unfortunate epidemic affecting more than 560,000 people in the United States, according to a 2016 report by the Homelessness Research Institute. It can happen to anyone: you, a family member, your neighbor—or even the famous faces you see on television and movie screens. Still, there are dozens of resources and organizations—from Volunteers of America to End Homelessness—who you can help in the fight to end homelessness.

And though it may be surprising to learn that stars like Bella Thorne, Chris Pratt, and Jennifer Lopez once had to scrounge for food or sleep in their cars, their tales shouldn’t be sob stories, but rather beacons of hope that things get better. Ahead, take a look at 10 celebrities who, at one point in their lives, were homeless.