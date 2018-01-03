Every Celebrity Who Has Worn Ultra Violet on the Red Carpet

Since Pantone announced ultra violet as 2018’s Color of the Year, we’ve been eagle-eyeing the red carpet for celebrities in the blue-based purple shade. Though only a handful of stars have donned ultra violet since December’s announcement, there have been dozens of stars over the years who have sported the color to red carpet events.

According to Pantone, ultra violet is associated with mystical and spiritual qualities, which is supposed to help people relax (hence common purple-toned meditation spaces) in “today’s over-stimulated world.” Obviously, who needs to chill out more than the people of Hollywood? In anticipation of the trend taking over red carpets in 2018, we rounded up 31 celebrities ultra violet in the past. From Reese Witherspoon‘s Oscar gown to Viola Davis‘s drool-worthy red-carpet, check out our gallery, ahead.