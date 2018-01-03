StyleCaster
Every Celebrity Who Has Worn Ultra Violet on the Red Carpet

Every Celebrity Who Has Worn Ultra Violet on the Red Carpet

Every Celebrity Who Has Worn Ultra Violet on the Red Carpet
Photo: STYLCASTER/Getty Images

Since Pantone announced ultra violet as 2018’s Color of the Year, we’ve been eagle-eyeing the red carpet for celebrities in the blue-based purple shade. Though only a handful of stars have donned ultra violet since December’s announcement, there have been dozens of stars over the years who have sported the color to red carpet events.

According to Pantone, ultra violet is associated with mystical and spiritual qualities, which is supposed to help people relax (hence common purple-toned meditation spaces) in “today’s over-stimulated world.” Obviously, who needs to chill out more than the people of Hollywood? In anticipation of the trend taking over red carpets in 2018, we rounded up 31 celebrities ultra violet in the past. From Reese Witherspoon‘s Oscar gown to Viola Davis‘s drool-worthy red-carpet, check out our gallery, ahead.

1 of 31
Viola Davis Style
Viola Davis
Photo: Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon Style
Reese Witherspoon
Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner Style
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Sandra Bullock Style
Sandra Bullock
Photo: Getty Images
Megan Fox Style
Megan Fox
Photo: Getty Images
Tina Fey Style
Tina Fey
Photo: Getty Images
Demi Lovato Style
Demi Lovato
Photo: Getty Images
Jada Pinkett-Smith Style
Jada Pinkett-Smith
Photo: Getty Images
Jessie J Style
Jessie J
Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss Style
Karlie Kloss
Photo: Getty Images
Sally Fields Style
Sally Fields
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland Style
Sarah Hyland
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Vergara Style
Sofia Vergara
Photo: Getty Images
Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain Style
Jessica Chastain
Photo: Getty Images
Avril Lavigne Style
Avril Lavigne
Photo: Getty Images
Carey Mulligan Style
Carey Mulligan
Photo: Getty Images
Cynthia Nixon Style
Cynthia Nixon
Photo: Getty Images
Gabrielle Union Style
Gabrielle Union
Photo: Getty Images
Helen Mirren Style
Helen Mirren
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Garner Style
Jennifer Garner
Photo: Getty Images
Keira Knightley Style
Keira Knightley
Photo: Getty Images
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian Style
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus Style
Miley Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
Paula Patton Style
Paula Patton
Photo: Getty Images
Salma Hayek Style
Salma Hayek
Photo: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson Style
Scarlett Johansson
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez Style
Selena Gomez
Photo: Getty Images
Serena Williams Style
Serena Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Susan Sarandon Style
Susan Sarandon
Photo: Getty Images

