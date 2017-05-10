17 Celebrities to Follow on Snapchat

Ah, Snapchat. Love it or hate it, the app that launched a billion rainbow pukers—and corresponding Bitmojis—are here to stay. The Snap is unique in that it gives a viewer somewhat of an unedited, behind-the-scenes look at someone’s life, albeit often behind a cat filter. And while you probably starting using it as a way to talk to your friends sans breadcrumbs (well, sort of), Snapchat has quickly turned into one of the best places to catch celebs actually being themselves.
Less contrived than Instagram, Snapchat offers the truest behind-the-scenes look at a the life of A Famous Person—save for those crappy National Enquirer covers. You can watch them workout, cook dinner, play with their kids, and yes, go for a ride in their private jet, all without the Facetune. Ahead, we compiled a list of 17 celebrities to follow Snapchat—including two you probably forgot existed.
Suki Waterhouse, cookysuki
Once in a while (okay, often) you’ll see her dolled up in atelier fashion we can only dream of.
Heidi Montag, prattheidi
The (better?) half of Speidi—who's currently pregnant—snaps daily Bible devotions and dog walks on the beach.
Spencer Pratt, prattspencer
His Snap? It's all hummingbirds, tacos, soup, crystals, sushi, burritos, and espressos—on repeat.
Chrissy Teigen, chrissyteigen
Chrissy Teigen is the epitome of someone who keeps it real: From selfie-ing with daughter Luna to tagging along on her private jet rides, get a daily dose of Mrs. John Legend in her down-to-earth snaps.
Rosie Huntington Whiteley, rosiehw
You'll see her beautiful face. Over and over again.
Paris Hilton, realparishilton
This hotel heiress snaps her DJ adventures overseas, her bevy of dogs, and of course, lots and lots of selfies.
Kendall Jenner, kendalljenner
As the seemingly tamest of the Kardashian/Jenner crew, Kendall snaps her time out with other fashion friends (hi Bella and Hailey!), as well as her glam-ups.
Kate Hudson, khudsnaps
She’ll be in pajamas without makeup in one snap and dolled up for the Golden Globes in the next.
Miranda Kerr, mirandakerr
This sweet little face travels all over, but always stops to smell the flowers. Quite literally.
Kevin Hart, lilswag79
Get comedic relief, words of wisdom, behind-the-scenes snaps, and workout motivation from Kevin.
Kylie Jenner, kylizzlmynizzl
Kylie features lots of lip gloss swatch snaps, outfits of the day, fast cars, and nights out.
Khloe Kardashian, khloekardashian
Khloe's snaps usually feature her working out with sister Kourtney, often with a fun filter.
Kourtney Kardashian, kourtneykardash
You’ll see her morning workouts with Khloe and her (sometimes wild) nights out with friends.
Kim Kardashian, kimkardashian
We couldn’t leave Kim off of the list, but she does snap a bit less these days. You’ll still see some brand-pushing, how she gets glam, and a glimpse at her outfits.
Reese Witherspoon, snapsbyreece
America’s Sweetheart shows off her puppies, her makeup applications, and lots of Draper James.
Chelsea Handler, chelseahandler
A day in the life has you wanting vodka, vodka, and more vodka.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, arnoldschnitzel
Fitness, acting, politics, and small animals: It looks like Arnie finally found his calling.
