10 Celebrities Whose Names Were Hilariously Misspelled at Starbucks

No matter how famous you become, there are a handful of things that every person on the planet experiences: nagging parents, acne, and having your name misspelled at Starbucks. There are a lot of theories out there that Starbucks baristas intentionally misspell customers’ names out of boredom and for LOLs. These hilarious celebrity Starbucks mishaps only strengthen that theory.
Whether you’re a supermodel like Hailey Baldwin or an international pop star like Rita Ora, you will, at some point in your life, have your name misspelled at Starbucks. All you can do is laugh, roll your eyes, and sip your cappuccino. These famous Starbucks customers know this experience firsthand.
Check out 10 celebrities who have documented the times they had their names hilariously misspelled at Starbucks.
Hailey Baldwin
Model Hailey Baldwin may be known in "It" girl circles, but to a Starbucks employee, she's "Amy."
Photo:
Instagram
Rita Ora
A Starbucks barista added an extra vowel to singer Rita Ora's name and mistook her as "Reita."
Photo:
Instagram
Victoria Beckham
The Spice Girls may have disbanded years ago, but Victoria Beckham is still known as Posh to some Starbucks employees, according to her son Cruz's Instagram.
Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher would rather be called "Aila" at Starbucks than Ed Sheeran, Jessica Chastain, Amy Adams, or a number of other celebrity doppelgängers.
Michael Phelps
A Starbucks barista clearly recognized Michael Phelps and wrote his name as "GOAT," which stands for "Greatest of All Time," on his coffee cups.
Helen Hunt
On a visit to Starbucks, Helen Hunt thought the barista recognized her from a movie. She actually mistook her for her frequent doppelgänger, Jodie Foster.
Hoda Kotb
A Starbucks barista left off a letter on "The Today Show" host Hoda Kotb's coffee cup.
Lea Salonga
A Starbucks employee put in a lot of effort to butcher Broadway star Lea Salonga's name.
Janel Parrish
"Pretty Little Liars" star Janel Parrish is no stranger to having her name misspelled at Starbucks. (Take a look at her many Instagrams for proof.) Here, she's mistaken for "Annelle."
Caitlyn Jenner
We kind of understand why a Starbucks barista mistook Caitlyn Jenner's name as "Kaitlyn," given that she comes from a family of famous Ks.