18 Adorable Photos of Celebrities Going Pumpkin Shopping

18 Adorable Photos of Celebrities Going Pumpkin Shopping

by
18 Adorable Photos of Celebrities Going Pumpkin Shopping
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

It’s no secret that pumpkin is the “It” vegetable of fall. It’s in our spiced lattes, our candles, and even, our skin care products. For the better part of the century, pumpkin has ruled the beauty, home, and coffee market, come the first hint of autumn. Now, with the rise of technology, the orange round squash is taking over our selfies, too.

With brisker weather and chunky knitwear come adorable impromptu photoshoots at pumpkin patches. Clearly, Hollywood is in on the trend too, judging from the dozens of celebrities who whip out their iPhones, grab the most picture-perfect squash, and pose for Instagrams that can only be summed up with #fall.

To get you in the mood for your own pumpkin-picking selfie, we’ve rounded up 18 fall-ready photos of celebrities shopping for, carrying, and sitting on pumpkins. See all your favorite stars posing with fall’s “It” accessory, ahead.

FINALLY my favorite time of year...PUMPKIN SEASON 🎃🎃🍁🍂🌲

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

Shay Mitchell

Pumpkin Patch 😋

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner

the winner!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner

👻🎃

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

Irina Shayk

This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today 🎃

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Lauren Conrad

#KKW, #NorthWest and #SaintWest at a pumpkin patch in Westlake Village on Tuesday. (10/17/17)

A post shared by Kardashians (@kuwtkgirls) on

Kim Kardashian

Pumpkin patching with the fam | 📸 by grandpa

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on

Kristin Cavallari

Our favorite time of year. 🎃

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Wiz Khalifa

It was a Very basic day with @trevordukemoretz getting our #Fall on.. Just missing our PSL's..

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on

Chloë Grace Moretz

🎃❤️

A post shared by 💋Danielle💋 (@daniellejonas) on

Joe Jonas
Tamera Mowry

#autumnmoments

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Mariah Carey

🎃👀🍂 tis the season!!! 🍂👀🎃

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on

Liv Tyler

Pumpkin pickin partners... #PumpkinPatch #DadAndNico

A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on

Mario Lopez

All Smiles 😍😍😍❤️🎃. Today Was A Great Day!

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara
http://modelsinstagram.tumblr.com/post/132121814632/alessandraambrosio-picking-pumpkins
Alessandra Ambrosio
http://vanessahudgens.tumblr.com/post/65457732083/yea-im-really-excited-about-this-pumpkin
Vanessa Hudgens
http://vogue-le-mode.com/post/101510943661/blake-lively-new-york-city
Blake Lively

