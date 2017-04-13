9 Times Celebrities Went on the Record About Plastic Surgery

People are always playing did-they-or-didn’t-they about celebrities and various plastic surgery procedures. Did Kylie Jenner have lip injections? (Yes.) Did Iggy Azalea get a boob job? (Yep.) Did Ariel Winter have breast reduction surgery? (Mmm hmm.)
And though whispers often twirl through the rumor mill about whether any given celeb did or did not get something done, there are some brave souls who actually go on the record and admit to their various plastic procedures, as opposed to denying the rumors or refusing to talk about them at all. After all, there’s no shame in that game—which is all the more true if you’re open and honest about it. (One STYLECASTER editor got Botox—twice—and lived to tell the tale, so—why not celebrities, who are constantly in the public eye and feeling the pressure of fame?)
Ahead, discover nine stars who said yes to plastic surgery—and went on to tell various publications all about it.
Iggy Azalea
"Four months ago, I got bigger boobs!" Azalea told Vogue in March 2015. "I'd thought about it my entire life."
Kelly Rowland
"I wanted to get breast implants when I was 18, but my mom and Beyoncé's mom told me to really think about it first," Rowland told Shape in 2013. "I took their advice and waited 10 years. … Once I felt ready, I tried on padded bras and walked around in them to see how it would feel. You have to know what you're getting, no matter what type of surgery it is."
Ashley Tisdale
Tisdale got a nose job in 2007 for a deviated septum. “Growing up I always knew I had a deviated septum on the right side of my nose, which caused trouble breathing,” she told People. “The older I got, the worse it got. I went to get it checked out, and the doctor told me the septum was 80 percent deviated and that I had two small fractures on my nose.”
Jennifer Aniston
"I had [a deviated septum] fixed—best thing I ever did," Aniston told People in 2007. I slept like a baby for the first time in years."
Khloé Kardashian
Kardashian copped to having facial fillers done, but she said she didn't like the results. "My face was fucked," she said on her now-defunct talk show, Kocktails with Khloé. “It did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there—I went to have it all dissolved like three times."
Kardashian revealed that she got the fillers just before her now ex-husband, Lamar Odom, was hospitalized after a life-threatening overdose in 2015. “I did it and then Lamar's accident happened,” she said. “I was so stressed out the doctor was like, ‘I think it's just too much was happening to your real emotions.'"
So, Kardashian said she backpedaled. "I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved. It was a bummer and now I'm afraid to do it again. And I'm almost like, I swear things are still in my face.”
Ashlee Simpson
Though Simpson refused to confirm fairly obvious nose job "rumors" in 2006, her dad finally let the cat out of the bag the following year. "There was a real problem with her breathing and that was cured," Joe Simpson told Fox News.
Kaley Cuoco
“Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs — best thing I ever did,” Cuoco told Women's Health last year. “Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12.”
Ariel Winter
Winter had breast reduction surgery in 2015, going from a 32F to a 34D. "A few of my cousins have had breast reductions, so it wasn't a shock when I decided to get one," she told Glamour. "I got it for myself. I can't even really put it into words about how amazing it feels to really feel right."
Kylie Jenner
"This guy I kissed was like, 'Your lips are really small but you're a really good kisser. I didn't think you were gonna be good at kissing.' It was so rude," Jenner told Complex. "From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me."
Jenner admitted that she got the fillers at the tender age of 16. "I wasn’t even 17 yet," she said. So—she denied the rumors. "What if I came out and said, 'Oh, yeah, I got my lips done?' What are all those moms going to think about me? These kids, my fans, they’re going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t want to be a bad influence."
But Jenner said she wishes she would have been honest about her procedures. "I didn't want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself," she said. "But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious. I wish I had just been honest and upfront."
