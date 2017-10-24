13 Celebrities Who Have Successfully Pulled Off the Pantsless Outfit Look

Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, and Rihanna are just a few celebrities who have dared to try the no-pants trend—or, as we like to call it, the “Your Top Is So Long that It Looks Like You’re Not Wearing Pants” look. And though the winter months are rapidly approaching, for those in only semi-cold climates (looking at you, California), there are still plenty of warm-weather days to try out the pantsless style craze sweeping Hollywood and our Instagram feeds.

Let’s be real here: Life would be so much easier without pants, so it makes sense that “It Girls” like Baldwin and Hadid are incorporating that ease into their outfits. (Even big-time supermodels get too lazy to put on pants sometimes.) To inspire your own pantsless ensembles, we rounded up 13 photos of celebrities who stepped out sans bottoms in public. See all the inspo-worthy looks, ahead.