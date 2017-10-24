StyleCaster
13 Celebrities Who Have Successfully Pulled Off the Pantsless Outfit Look

by
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, and Rihanna are just a few celebrities who have dared to try the no-pants trend—or, as we like to call it, the “Your Top Is So Long that It Looks Like You’re Not Wearing Pants” look. And though the winter months are rapidly approaching, for those in only semi-cold climates (looking at you, California), there are still plenty of warm-weather days to try out the pantsless style craze sweeping Hollywood and our Instagram feeds.

Let’s be real here: Life would be so much easier without pants, so it makes sense that “It Girls” like Baldwin and Hadid are incorporating that ease into their outfits. (Even big-time supermodels get too lazy to put on pants sometimes.) To inspire your own pantsless ensembles, we rounded up 13 photos of celebrities who stepped out sans bottoms in public. See all the inspo-worthy looks, ahead.

1 of 13
Candice Swanepoel Style
Candice Swanepoel
Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid Style
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin Style
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Style
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian Style
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner Style
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna Style
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora Style
Rita Ora
Photo: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus Style
Miley Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan Style
Lindsay Lohan
Photo: Getty Images
Ariana Grande Style
Ariana Grande
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian Style
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens Style
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Getty Images

