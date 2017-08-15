10 Celebrities Who No Longer Take Pictures with Fans

Jennifer Lawrence

As one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood, Lawrence is bound to have her opinions on fame. In a 2013 interview with CNN, the actress opened up about having a microscopic lens trained on her and how it has affected her mental health. Something that's helped her cope is sometimes saying no to fans who request a selfie.

"Sometimes I'm nice, sometimes I'm in a bad mood. Like, if I'm at dinner and I'm eating and somebody wants me to stand up and take a picture, it's like—that's actually helped with my anxiety, is knowing that I don't have to say yes and I can say no," Lawrence said. "Because it used to be I didn't want to go out, I didn't want to go to dinner. If I went to dinner, I was wrapped up and then I was like, you know what? I don't have to do it. I can just say no, and that's helped a lot. So it is hard because you don't want to feel rude, because they're people, but at the same time, I have to defend my life and my mental wellness."