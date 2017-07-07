10 Celebrities Who Are Married to Totally Regular People

Let’s be honest here: There’s nothing that gives us more hope than when a super hot famous celebrity ends up dating—and eventually marrying—a totally regular person. (Celebrity spouses, they’re just like us!) Now, while we know it’s still unattainable to fit ourselves into the Ryan Reynolds and Blake Livelys and Beyonce and Jay Zs of the world (you know, the A-list celebrities who are so impossibly A-list that they would never go for a plebe like us?), it’s still fun to ogle at the stars who married outside of the elusive Hollywood circle.
Because we’re feeling mighty kind and want to bestow you with the confidence to go out there and court your celebrity crush, we rounded up a list of celebrities who are married to average Joes and Jills. Though, of course, everyone is ~special~ in their own right, you have to admit, it takes a certain kind of luck to catch the eye of an A-list crush. Get inspired, ahead.
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe
Bagshawe, a publicist, first met Redmayne as kids when they attended nearby boarding schools. After a 12-year-long friendship, including the Oscar-winning actor walking the runway shirtless for a charity fashion show Bagshawe organized, the two began dating in 2012 and eventually married in 2014.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
Barroso was a bartender at the Crobar in Miami when Damon, who was in town to the shoot the film, "Stuck On You," walked in with a few crew members to unwind with some drinks. In an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2011, the actor explained that he saw his now-wife across the bar and made it his mission to talk to her. The two married in 2005 and currently have four children together.
“I literally saw her across a crowded room and eight years and four kids later, that’s my life. I don’t know how else our paths would have crossed if that didn’t happen.” Damon said. “When you’re tired, suck it up and go to the bar and you might meet your wife,”
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian
The "Breaking Bad" star met his now-wife at Coachella in 2010. They reunited a year later at the festival where they were inseparable, kissing at the top of the concert's iconic ferris wheel. Parsekian, who is a co-creator for the nonprofit, Kind Campaign, an organization aimed at stopping bullying, married Paul in 2013 after getting engaged in Paris.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth
The "Big Little Lies" producer first met Toth, a talent agent, at a friend's party when Toth intervened to stop a drunk guest from hitting on her. “Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone," Witherspoon told Elle.
The pair quickly hit it off and were married in March 2011. While Toth is nowhere near the household name of his wife, he also boasts his own well-known credits as a talent agent, with A-list clients like Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey.
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham
While the two are not officially married, they are long-term partners and were engaged once in 1992. Graham, an educational marketing consultant, began dating Winfrey in 1986. Though they got close to walking down the aisle, the long-time talk show host told "Access Hollywood" in 2013 that her and Graham have vowed to never marry due to the societal expectations of marriage and how untraditional their relationship is.
Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink
Fink first met the "Grey's Anatomy" star at her hair salon, Deluxe, in 1994. When she saw that the popular rom-com actor made a reservation under his real name, she initially wrote it off as a joke until he actually walked in asking for a trim. “I was shocked," Fink told People. “But at the same time, I was happy because he was so cute.”
The two, who were dating other people at the time, remained friends for three years before officially going out. They wed in July 1999.
Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni
Marinoni, an education activist, began dating the "Sex and the City" actress in 2004, shortly after Nixon's divorce to photographer Danny Mozes. The pair welcomed their first son, Max Ellington, in 2011 and wed in 2012. In an interview with The Radio Times, Nixon, who is bisexual, revealed that she had never dated nor kissed a woman before meeting Marinoni.
I had never dated a woman before or even kissed a woman or anything," she said. “So when we started seeing each other, Christine kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, for me to panic about what this would mean—to my career or to myself—as if somehow I just hadn’t noticed that she was a woman."
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Despite the extravagant worldwide-televised wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's love story is quite ordinary. They met in college in 2001 at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where they were both living in the same residency hall and studied art history. But before Middleton added Duchess to her name, she was actually a typical 20-something looking for a job.
After college, around the time William and her were dating, Middleton picked up a job as an accessories buyer for the British retailer, Jigsaw. After a while, the now-Duchess left Jigsaw and began dabbling in other career paths, like photography, marketing, and event planning, before eventually marrying William in 2011.
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin
Though definitely nowhere near a plebe like us, Alamuddin was far from a celebrity in the traditional sense when she met Clooney. Alamuddin, a human rights attorney, first met the actor in 2013 at his vacation home in Lake Como, where she attended as the plus-one of a mutual friend. From there, the Oscar winner chased the lawyer down for months until she eventually agreed to go out with him. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first children, a twin boy and girl, last month.
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman
The "Devil Wears Prada" star met her now-husband, a jewelry designer, at the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2008, where they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend. Shulman, who also dabbles in acting but has a career nowhere near his Oscar winning wife's, mainly sticks to jewelry design, with his own line James Banks. He even designed his now-wife's six-carat diamond engagement ring, when he proposed in 2011. They wed a year later in 2012.
