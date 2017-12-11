19 Times Celebrities Wore Wide Leg Jeans and Looked Damn Good

My friend once asked me, “If I’m not wearing skinny jeans, what kind of other jeans are there to wear?” I looked at her blankly, then laughed, and then realized she was asking a genuine question (oops). My question, in return, is how could we become so obsessed with skinny jeans—which, at their core, are basically just leg warmers—that we forgot about flare, bootcut, and all the other wide leg jeans of the world?

I understand wide leg jeans can be a challenge—they’re bulky, can create odd proportions, and don’t always make it easy to know what shoe to wear. But that doesn’t mean there’s no way you can incorporate them into your wardrobe. At the very least, give your legs a chance to breathe every once in awhile!

If you’ve been stuck in the skinny jean rut, celebrities and designers are here to give you inspiration. In recent months, the wide leg pant has reclaimed the runways via Coach, Dior, and Stella McCartney, and celebrities have brought the jean back to coveted status.

Browse through 20 ways chic, famous women have styled wide leg jeans, and maybe consider taking the plunge and buying your own pair this season.