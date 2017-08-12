20 Celebrities You Forgot Used to Be BFFs

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus

It was the dream friendship every Disney-loving preteen in 2006 could ever want. While we know Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez go way back to their Barney days, Lovato and Miley Cyrus was a friendship born simply out of a Disney bond. However, like BFFs sometimes are, their friendship was always tumultuous.

"Miley Cyrus and I are strong headed. When we fight it's brutal and we're like, ‘We're never going to be friends again! Then two days later, were like, ‘I love you and I miss you!" Lovato told Seventeen in 2012.

And while the two stayed friends past their Disney days, their friendship seemed to turn sour in 2014 when Lovato said Cyrus was merely her "acquaintance." It was a huge shock to fans, considering Lovato mentioned months before that Cyrus was one of her "best friends growing up." (Sounds like drama to us.)

"It's life, and people change," Lovato said in a 2014 interview with Boston's "The T.J. Show." "I don't have anything in common with her anymore."