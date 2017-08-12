20 Celebrities You Forgot Used to Be BFFs

While celebrity BFFs like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens have managed to make Hollywood friendships look like a walk in the park, there are a lot of former celebrity friends out there who would tell you otherwise. Friendships in Hollywood are just like any other friendship (or relationship). You have to put in time, communicate, compromise, and maintain a connection.
Though a lot of BFFs are each other’s endgames (hence the term best friends forever), there are lot of one-time power duos that fizzle. To look back at some of those iconic Hollywood pairs, we crafted a list of 20 celebrity BFFs who just didn’t work out, whether it was because of a feud or because they simply drifted apart. See them, ahead.
Taylor Swift and Emma Stone
Back in the day, Taylor Swift and Emma Stone were thick as thieves. After meeting each other at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2008, Stone and Swift quickly developed an inseparable bond. The accompanied each other on frozen yogurt runs, went on vacations together, and Swift even made an appearance at the premiere of Stone's movie "Easy A" in 2010—something you'd never see her do today, considering her extra low-key public profile.
But despite an appearance from Stone and her then-boyfriend Andrew Garfield at Swift's annual Fourth of July Party in 2014, the duo's friendship seemed to disappear completely. Yeah, Swift praised Stone's performance on Broadway's "Cabaret" not too long after the party, but it wasn't the same as before. Considering the two's career explosions—Swift was a world-recognized pop star and Stone as an Oscar-winning actress—we're chalking up the fallout to simply drifting apart. No bad blood here—or so we assume.
Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus
It was the dream friendship every Disney-loving preteen in 2006 could ever want. While we know Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez go way back to their Barney days, Lovato and Miley Cyrus was a friendship born simply out of a Disney bond. However, like BFFs sometimes are, their friendship was always tumultuous.
"Miley Cyrus and I are strong headed. When we fight it's brutal and we're like, ‘We're never going to be friends again! Then two days later, were like, ‘I love you and I miss you!" Lovato told Seventeen in 2012.
And while the two stayed friends past their Disney days, their friendship seemed to turn sour in 2014 when Lovato said Cyrus was merely her "acquaintance." It was a huge shock to fans, considering Lovato mentioned months before that Cyrus was one of her "best friends growing up." (Sounds like drama to us.)
"It's life, and people change," Lovato said in a 2014 interview with Boston's "The T.J. Show." "I don't have anything in common with her anymore."
Taylor Swift and Dianna Agron
With a shared love of vintage clothing and cats, Taylor Swift and Dianna Agron were understandably drawn to each other. Their first public hangout was in 2011 when they went shopping together at a flea market in Los Angeles. In the year after that, fans saw the duo's friendship grow. Agron complimented Swift on her Vogue cover, the two went to see "The Hunger Games" together, and Agron even mentioned Swift in a list of people she cares for, just 'cause. However, in the years after 2012, Agron and Swift's quick friendship seemed to dissolve. Their appearances became nonexistent and the next time they were photographed with each other was in 2014, two years later, when Agron came up to Swift at the American Music awards, which the singer attended with her new bestie, Karlie Kloss. Judging from the duo's faces, they look more surprised than offended, so we're not calling any bad blood here either. It seems like simply two friends drifting apart.
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian
Before Kim Kardashian was Kim Kardashian, she was Paris Hilton's lowly assistant in the early 2000s. But along with being boss and employee, the two were also pretty tight—as evidenced by the the duo's epic girls trip to Ibiza in 2006.
But sometime in 2007, when Kardashian's sex tape leaked and her fame exponentially rose with the success of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the one-time BFFs' friendship visibly waned. Though there have been hints to a feud—like when Hilton equated Kardashians' ass to "cottage cheese inside a big trash bag" or when she walked out of an interview shortly after a reporter mentioned Kardashian's name—the two seem to be in a better spot now. (The socialites even shared a Twitter exchange about their Ibiza trip last month.) But even though they're no longer frenemies, their friendship is still nowhere it was during Hilton's "The Simple Life" days.
Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan
Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan were in a tight-knit group of hot young stars in the mid-2000s. They were staples in the Hollywood club scene and were frequently touted as celebrity BFFs, along with Richie's "The Simple Life" co-star, Paris Hilton.
However, feud rumors began in 2009 when Richie seemingly shut Lohan out of a party in 2009, where she completely ignored the "Mean Girls" star when she walked by. Lohan later opened up about her loss of friends in an interview with Us Weekly. "Everyone's turned on me," she said.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna
Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna was the unusual celebrity friendship tabloids just couldn't get enough of in the early to late-2000s. The only thing that beat them was when they began a supposed feud.
In 2011, Madonna stopped seeing Tracy Anderson, the trainer her and Paltrow both used. Now, this doesn't sound like a big of a deal, until you understand that the pair's bond was hugely based on Anderson. After the singer ditched the trainer's services, Paltrow seemingly referenced the falling out on her website, Goop, where asked for advice on what to do "when you don't like a friend anymore." To this day, we still don't know what happened to the stars's friendship, but we can only assume it was something serious.
"They don't speak," the a source close to the stars told Us Weekly. "I can't tell you exactly why they had the falling out, but Gwyneth can be jealous and competitive."
Leighton Meester and Blake Lively
It was another example of life imitating art. After starring as best friends on "Gossip Girl" from 2007 t0 2012, Leighton Meester and Blake Lively avoid each other understandably developed like their characters. However, as the show progressed into its later years, rumor has it that the two leads began butting heads, which caused tension off-screen and led to the one-time friends' later fallout. It all makes sense, considering the two haven't publicly congratulated each other on getting married nor having kids. There's also talk that they at awards shows.
Tiffani Thiessen and Jennie Garth
"Beverly Hills: 90210" stars Tiffani Thiessen and Jennie Garth were the celebrity BFFs you wanted to be in the mid '90s. Their friendship started out rough, with Thiessen saying the "90210" girls bullied when she was first cast in the show in 1994. However, Garth quickly owned up to her mistake and the two became as close as ever. Then, sometime after that, they simply had a falling out, which Thiessen said "hurt" her a lot.
"We had a falling out and we grew apart," Thiessen told Howard Stern in 2012. "I was the one who was hurt, let's just say that. I was the one who was hurt...It's water under the bridge. I've moved on. I wish her well."
Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande
Like the super-close relationship their characters had on Nickelodeon's "Sam & Cat," Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy's IRL friendship was just as sweet. Though the two butted-heads (as any sister-like friends would do), they knew at the end of the day, they were there for each other. (If you were a teen in the late 2000s, you would know that their random cam shows would be more exciting than the Super Bowl.)
However, like a lot of friends do, the two drifted apart over the years, possibly because of their burgeoning music careers—McCurdy as a country singer, and Grande as a Grammy-nominated pop star. Despite their lack of communication these days, McCurdy admitted to E! News in 2015 that her bond with Grande is "impenetrable."
Winona Ryder and Gwyneth Paltrow
As two of the biggest "It" girls in the '90s, it's understandable Winona Ryder and Gwyneth Paltrow would grow tight. They met each other through each other's BFF boyfriends (Paltrow was dating Ben Affleck at the time, while Ryder was seeing Matt Damon) and quickly became the ideal best friends, until they weren't. Rumor has it that Ryder was originally going out for Paltrow's role in "Shakespeare in Love" until Paltrow found the script at Ryder's house and decided to put herself in the running. Given that Paltrow won an Oscar for the part, we can imagine, if the rumors are true, that Ryder is pretty damn salty.
