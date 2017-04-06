15 Times Celebrities Shamelessly Flaunted Their Wealth on Instagram

There’s nothing like a celebrity shamelessly showing off their bling on Instagram. And though no one does it better than a Kardashian—it seems as though every other post from Kylie Jenner is in celebration of a new Givenchy bag, or a new pair of Louboutins, or a new car—and other celebs that do not have a “K” (or a “J”) as their last initial are just as guilty of this rather louche crime.
And though people may hate, it’s also hard to draw your eyes away from the sparkling k-hole that is a diamond ring (or necklace, or earrings, or the glittering façade of a $122,000 Mercedes SUV on Instagram. Social media certainly isn’t the first medium celebs have used to show off their wealth—MTV Cribs was one of the first obvious endeavors to be broadcast across an entire TV channel, though the rich and famous have been showing off their spoils since the first time humankind began to separate themselves according to class. (Hello, if castles weren’t an ostentatious display of wealth, we don’t know what is.) But social media has made the phenomenon all the more prolific.
Ahead, feel free to hate-click (or, if you’re on a phone, hate-scroll) through celebrities including the likes of Amber Rose, J.Lo, and literally all of the female Kardashians (and Jenners) putting their wealth on display on Instagram.
Kourtney Kardashian
Uh, OK, cool, Kourt. We get that you have $$$. No need to post a pic of your massive Mercedes + your tiny tots (pictured: Penelope and Reign, two-thirds of her brood).
Photo:
instagram / @kourtneykardash
Beyoncé
Bey posted a seriously massive collection of Lorraine Schwartz rings on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Ciara and Russell Wilson
The caption on this one might have been, "The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay," but the subtext was, "Check out the bling on Ciara's finger!"
Photo:
instagram / @dangerusswilson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khlo posted this his-and-her diamond pic with her new boo less than a month after her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris. Hmm.
Photo:
instagram / @khloekardashian
Rihanna
Nothing like a gold AK-47 grill—at least, according to RiRi. "Up watching Cocaine Cowboyz #KillinDeseHeauxz #phuckyogrill #ilickthegunwhenimdonecuziknowthatrevengeissweet," she posted. Mmm hmm.
Kendall Jenner
"Diamonds are forever," Jenner captioned this one. We see what you did there, Kenny.
Photo:
instagram / @kendalljenner
Kylie Jenner and PartyNextDoor
PND did not mince his words here: "Diamond battles with @kyliejenner 💎," he wrote. Indeed.
Photo:
instagram / @partynextdoor
Kylie Jenner
Like sister, like sister. Jenner posted this pic of her bling on Insta just like her older sister, Kim Kardashian.
Drake
Really, only one emoji sums up this post: 🙄. Drake showed off a $120,000, 40-carat OVO owl chain created for him by Ben Baller on Instagram, glittering with the glory of way too many diamonds (and pink sapphires). Wow.
Drake (and J.Lo)
"Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny 🌺," Drake posted (live from a J.Lo show in Vegas, setting off a spate of DraLo dating rumors). Was this hat encrusted in actual diamonds? Did Drake and J.Lo really happen? We don't know, but we'll keep asking the deep questions.
Photo:
instagram / @champagnepapi
Drake and J.Lo
One more, just to point out that J.Lo wore a massive diamond ring on her ring finger in this pic. Just sayin'.
Photo:
instagram / @champagnepapi
Blac Chyna
Remember that time Chyna posted her engagement ring (designed by Ben Baller) from Rob Kardashian catching the light from every angle?
Kris Jenner
We're going to round things out here, because how could we not—Jenner posted a pic of her new toilet with the following caption: "I love my new @TOTOUSA NEOREST 750H #HighTechToilet." Looks like this baby costs a cool $10,000—yep, that's right, 10 grand for a toilet—so, yeah, this definitely qualifies as flaunting one's wealth.
Photo:
instagram / @krisjenner