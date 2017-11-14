5 Famous Women on Their Most Sentimental Pieces of Jewelry

For a lot of us, jewelry takes on different forms and meanings. There are your grandma’s old earrings. Your mom’s wedding ring. The necklace your high school boyfriend gave to you. And the first piece of expensive bling you bought with your own money. With the various memories associated with jewelry, rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets aren’t simply accessories, but sentimental heirlooms evoking powerful nostalgia.
Whether you’re a plebe like us or a top model like Ashley Graham and Coco Rocha, you likely have at least one piece of jewelry that holds a special place in your heart. To learn about the treasures that are near and dear to our favorite stars, we asked five famous women at Forevermark’s Tribute Collection preview, an event highlighting the individuality between diamonds and women, about their most sentimental pieces of jewelry. Read their heart-warming answers, ahead.
Ashley Graham
"My wedding ring is very sentimental because. To me, it symbolizes my marriage and it symbolizes the love that I have for my husband, and nothing can tear that apart."
Chloë Grace Moretz
"I’m the only girl in the family. My mom put into her will that I’m going to get all the jewelry. It’s my decision to divvy it up to each brother who gets what, and it’s a pretty big deal. It’s every jewelry piece from my grandmother’s grandmother’s grandmother.
My mom has this one six-carat princess-cut diamond as her wedding ring and my brothers and I have decided that one day, we’re going to cut it up into equal pieces and put it into the same piece of jewelry that everyone can wear and we can have that jewelry in our lives."
Coco Rocha
"My wedding ring and engagement ring mean the most to me. Not long after I got married, I had them melded together into one ring ,and now it is also the only piece of jewelry that I wear day in and day out—so much so that my finger has permanent indents and callouses, which I love.
I wouldn’t have it any other way. I think about one day passing this ring and diamond onto my daughter, and maybe she will pass it onto hers. That's the great thing about jewelry. It's forever."
Freida Pinto
"I have a very sentimental piece of jewelry that accidentally made it into quite a few of my movies and TV shows because I forget to take them off. My long hair covers them and they come and check it out and they’re like, ‘Uhh.’ My agent gave me these beautiful diamond bars and they’re always in my ears. I need to take them off sometimes."
Halima Aden
"This pin right here. [Points to diamond pin on her hijab.] With hijabs, everyone wears the same one. You throw it on and every girl looks the same. But today, I get to add my special twist to it and I’m wearing it way different than I’ve ever worn it before.
I just want to continue to find ways to make it individual to me. A hijab is something a lot of Muslim women wear, but obviously everybody wants to be an individual, so finding your own little twists is important."
