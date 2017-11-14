5 Famous Women on Their Most Sentimental Pieces of Jewelry

For a lot of us, jewelry takes on different forms and meanings. There are your grandma’s old earrings. Your mom’s wedding ring. The necklace your high school boyfriend gave to you. And the first piece of expensive bling you bought with your own money. With the various memories associated with jewelry, rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets aren’t simply accessories, but sentimental heirlooms evoking powerful nostalgia.

Whether you’re a plebe like us or a top model like Ashley Graham and Coco Rocha, you likely have at least one piece of jewelry that holds a special place in your heart. To learn about the treasures that are near and dear to our favorite stars, we asked five famous women at Forevermark’s Tribute Collection preview, an event highlighting the individuality between diamonds and women, about their most sentimental pieces of jewelry. Read their heart-warming answers, ahead.