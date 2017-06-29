StyleCaster
9 Celebrities Eating Hot Dogs

Christina Grasso
by
Photo: Getty

In this day and age with all the cockamamie diet trends, there is, frankly, nothing more refreshing than seeing our favorite celebs keeping it real and chowing down on a hot dog, especially considering the fact it’s literally pigs’ feet and other grisly animal remains rolled up in cellulose casing. That takes guts (really).

Lucky for us, the Fourth of July is soon upon us, which means the following: The corn will be knee-high, there will be fireworks, there will be John Philip Sousa, and there sure-as-the-Pope-is-Catholic will be hot dogs. And nothing makes me want a hot dog (vegan, sorry; I’m one of those people) more than the Fourth of July, because, well, Paulette Bonafonté. I’m takin’ the [hot] dog, dumbass!

Scroll through the gallery below to see nine celebs enjoying a good frank.

Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
Photo: Getty
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Photo: Getty
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty
Holly Madison
Holly Madison
Photo: Getty
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber
Photo: Getty
Betty White
Betty White
Photo: Getty
Mitt Romney
Mitt Romney
Photo: instagram / @celebsdoingfunnythings
Snooki
Snooki
Photo: instagram / @celebsdoingfunnythings
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Photo: instagram / @celebsdoingfunnythings
Elvira
Elvira
Photo: Getty

