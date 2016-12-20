13 Times Celebrities Stood Up for Breastfeeding

For better or worse, when celebrities speak out about a hot-button issue—mental health, politics, breastfeeding—people listen. And when new mom Candice Swanepoel posted a passionate tirade about breastfeeding on Instagram yesterday, she followed in the footsteps of many celebrity mothers who’ve taken to IG to speak their piece about nursing their babies. “Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children,” Swanepoel began.

“I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?” she continued. “The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern [sic] on society as a whole. 💪🏼💙 👫👭 #mothernature,” she concluded.

