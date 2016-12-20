13 Times Celebrities Stood Up for Breastfeeding

For better or worse, when celebrities speak out about a hot-button issue—mental health, politics, breastfeeding—people listen. And when new mom Candice Swanepoel posted a passionate tirade about breastfeeding on Instagram yesterday, she followed in the footsteps of many celebrity mothers who’ve taken to IG to speak their piece about nursing their babies. “Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children,” Swanepoel began.
“I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?” she continued. “The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern [sic] on society as a whole. 💪🏼💙 👫👭 #mothernature,” she concluded.
We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Ahead, find 13 women who have posted on Instagram about breastfeeding in the past few years. Go, team!
Candice Swanepoel
Here's Swanepoel's sweet Instagram from yesterday. (Caption above.)
Photo:
instagram / @angelcandices
Tess Holiday
"Wishing my day to day was as glamorous as yesterday 😂 I'm currently covered in baby oatmeal, nursing Bowie while I drink cold tea because I never get to enjoy hot beverages anymore 😂😫 #normalizebreastfeeding," Holiday wrote earlier this month.
Photo:
instagram / @tessholliday
Blac Chyna
"Morning 🐣 it's bonding time with mommy!" Chyna wrote last month.
Photo:
instagram / @dream
Alanis Morisette
"#evenwhenyoucantleavethehouse," Morisette posted in November, encouraging her followers to vote.
Photo:
instagram / @alanis
Olivia Wilde
"My drinking buddy. #neverunderestimatethepowerofawoman," Wilde wrote of her daughter, Daisy, in October.
Photo:
instagram / @oliviawilde
P!nk
"In honor of #nationalbreastfeedingweek2016 I proudly post this photo of a very HEALTHY, NATURAL act between mother and child. Taken in Helsinki by a very supportive and proud Papa," P!nk wrote in August.
Photo:
instagram / @pink
Audrina Patridge
"@caseyloza always capturing a moment.... Nursing Kirra while trying to find the perfect wedding dress.. #professionalmultitasker #itscrunchtime," Patridge wrote in August, demonstrating her ability to multitask.
Photo:
instagram / @audrinapatridge
Liv Tyler
"Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl. So grateful for this precious gift," Tyler wrote in July.
Photo:
instagram / @misslivalittle
Megan Boone
"Freedom is breastfeeding wherever babies get hungry #memorialday," wrote Boone in May.
Photo:
instagram / @msmeganboone
Padma Lakshmi
"A shout out to working Moms everywhere!! #TBT #topchefmemories #littehands #nursing," Lakshmi wrote in March.
Photo:
instagram / @padmalakshmi
Blake Lively
"The PERKS of breastfeeding. 😳😊🍼👙🍼#YesThatsRiceInMyHair #BlondevsBronde #BrondeJamesBronde," Lively wrote in July 2015.
Photo:
instagram / @blakelively
Kourtney Kardashian
"What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas," Kardashian wrote in April 2015.
Photo:
instagram / @kourtneykardash
Gisele Bündchen
"What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep #gettingready💄💅😉 ," Gisele wrote in December 2013.
Photo:
instagram / @gisele