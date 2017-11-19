StyleCaster
17 Brilliant Ways Celebrities Styled Their Blazers as Dresses

by
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Celebrities going pantsless is nothing new. Since the birth of Hollywood, famous people have been finding ways to step out sans pants and look chic doing it. Whether it’s with an oversized hoodie or a knee-length button-up, celebrities from Hailey Baldwin to Kourtney Kardashian are finding unique ways to forgo pants in the morning and walk out the front door without bottoms.

Now, the trend has evolved to the red carpet. Though there is no dearth of ways to stepping out pantsless on a run to the convenience store or on a brunch date, going pants-free on the red carpet is a tad trickier. Yeah, you could go for the same ol’ mini dress if you want to show some leg, but sometimes, you just want something different. This train of thought is likely why more and more celebrities—from Sofia Richie to Bella Hadid—are ditching the pants of their two-piece suits and turning heads on the red carpet in just a blazer.

Needless to say: It’s a brilliant way to look chic and sophisticated, while boasting that you went to an A-list event without pants. To inspire your own blazer-as-dress ensemble, we rounded up 17 celebrities who successfully pulled off the style. Check out their looks, ahead.

1 of 17
Bella Hadid Style
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin Style
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Photo: Getty Images
Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran
Photo: Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario
Photo: Getty Images
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls
Photo: Getty Images
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot
Photo: Getty Images
Danielle Brooks Style
Danielle Brooks
Photo: Getty Images
Issa Rae
Issa Rae
Photo: Getty Images
Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice
Photo: Getty Images
Sonequa Martin
Sonequa Martin
Photo: Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Photo: Getty Images
Malin Ackerman
Malin Akerman
Photo: Getty Images
Mae Whitman
Mae Whitman
Photo: Getty Images
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea
Photo: Getty Images
Crystal Reed Style
Crystal Reed
Photo: Getty Images

