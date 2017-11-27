StyleCaster
24 Times Celebrities Showed Us How to Pull Off Baker Boy Hats

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Whether you call it a baker boy hat, newsboy cap, bandit cap, or cabbie, the early 20th century head-topper has had a major fashion resurgence. Hollywood A-listers and runway walkers alike have adorned the hat, which means everyone has taken notice.

And with the winter months rolling in, hats are a key accessory (subzero temperatures don’t play), but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style for comfort. Instead of emerging at work, dinner, or a date looking like Ralphie from “A Christmas Story,” show up looking like super-model Kate Moss.

So, give your beanie a break every once in awhile and and give baker boy hats a spin. If you’re feeling like you need a little inspo, swipe through 24 celeb hat-outfit combinations that are total wins in our book.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha

Posing at a VMA party in Hollywood in August, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Walking in November, 2017 in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Walking in Paris in June, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

Arriving at the Chiltern Firehouse in July, 2017 in London

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe

Arriving early for the MET Gala in New York City in May, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

Walking in London in September, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

Attending Paris fashion week in September, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Kate Moss
Kate Moss

Attending Paris fashion week in March, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Walking through the Los Angeles airport in March, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Ke$ha
Ke$ha

Walking in the Los Angeles airport in July, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Lottie Moss
Lottie Moss

Leaving a restaurant in November, 2017 in London, England.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice

Walking in New York City in June, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus

Attending SiriusXM Studios in January, 2017 in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton

Posing in the Los Angeles airport in February, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Rita Ora
Rita Ora

Walking in Los Angeles airport in July, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson

Attending the Childhelp Hollywood Heroes in October, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Rosie Huntington
Rosie Huntington

Walking in the Los Angeles International Airport in November, 2017 in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie

Hanging in Los Angeles in June, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse

Walking in New York City in December, 2016

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

Posing in Los Angeles in July, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Zendaya
Zendaya

Walking in London in June, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber

Walking in New York City in February, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

Posing in Hollywood in July, 2017

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Baker Boy Hats | Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

Walking in New York City in September, 2017

Photo: Getty Images

