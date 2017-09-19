10 Celebrities Who’ve Gotten Refreshingly Real About Aging in Hollywood

Everybody ages. It’s a fact that should be mind-numbingly obvious, but by the way that Hollywood treats celebrities over 30, most commonly women, it’s something that we unfortunately need to reiterate. As early we can remember, the beauty industry has been obsessed with aging and how to prevent it. However, the tides are steadily turning, with dozens of celebrities standing up for natural aging and speaking out against the term “anti-aging” and the negative beauty standard it promotes.

There is nothing wrong with getting older—it’s unavoidable and happens to everyone. The best we can do is embrace how we look in the age we’re in and not fret about the natural changes to our bodies as we get older. Don’t want to take our word for it? Maybe it’ll click in with one of these celebs. From Jennifer Aniston to Helen Mirren, here are 10 celebrities who were refreshingly real about aging in Hollywood.