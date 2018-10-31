10 Winter Beauty Tips Celebrities Swear by for the Colder Months

Sniffling noses, chunky sweaters and ice-cold temperatures can only mean one thing: Winter is coming. Though winter has a lot of perks (snow, the holidays, coats on coats on coats), it also takes a huge toll on one’s skin and hair. This is why celebrities, from Kim Kardashian to Lucy Liu, change up their beauty routines big-time to combat the harsher weather and conditions.

To fight against dry skin and brittle hair this season, we’ve collected 10 tried-and-true beauty tips celebrities swear by for the colder months ahead. From putting blush under concealer to swapping lotion for oil, here’s what you need to know to look hot in the winter, even if the temperatures aren’t.