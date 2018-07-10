25 Cute Teeny-Tiny Celebrity Tattoos to Copy

Photo:
Tattoos are a huge commitment. Not only are they permanent and will be on your body forever, but also depending on where you work or what your lifestyle is like, a huge tattoo can be a burden when you’re trying to make a first impression and don’t want a giant smiley-face overshadowing your accomplishments. Thats’ where small tattoos come in. They pack the same punch as the big ones, but they take up less real estate on your body and are way easier to cover for times when you want to look inkless.
For celebrities such as Lucy Hale, Bella Hadid, and Hilary Duff, teeny-tiny tattoos are useful for when makeup artists need to hide them for roles or jobs. But that doesn’t mean that they’re any less beautiful or adorable. To inspire your next teeny-tiny tattoo, we’ve rounded up 25 cute celebrity tattoos to copy. From intricate designs to swoon-worthy animals, these tiny tats are worth the commitment.
Halsey has tons of tattoos, but one of our favorites are the the angel and devil tattoos she has on each of her arms. On one arm is a baby angel with wings and a halo, while on the other arm is a mini devil with a pitchfork.
Duff's "Take Fountain" arm tattoo is a tribute to Bette Davis's '80s quote, in which she tells Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show that her advice for young actresses is to "take Fountain," as in Fountain Ave. in Los Angeles which is less busy than other main streets, such as Sunset Boulevard.
Lovato has dozens of tattoos all over her body, from ones with emotional meanings to others that simply look cute. One of her tiniest and most adorable, though, is the smiley face she had tattoed on her pinky.
Collins has a tattoo of a British crown with angel wings beneath it on her wrist. The crown is a nod to her British heritage on her dad's side, while the wings are meant to suggest Collins's mom, who she said has "an angel on her." The wings are attached to a heart with the letters LJ, which spell out Lily Jane, her first and middle names.