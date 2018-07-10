StyleCaster
25 Cute Teeny-Tiny Celebrity Tattoos to Copy

25 Cute Teeny-Tiny Celebrity Tattoos to Copy

by
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment, Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment, Steve Granitz/WireImages/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Tattoos are a huge commitment. Not only are they permanent and will be on your body forever, but also depending on where you work or what your lifestyle is like, a huge tattoo can be a burden when you’re trying to make a first impression and don’t want a giant smiley-face overshadowing your accomplishments. Thats’ where small tattoos come in. They pack the same punch as the big ones, but they take up less real estate on your body and are way easier to cover for times when you want to look inkless.

MORE: 8 Celebrities Who You Didn’t Know Have NSFW Tattoos

For celebrities such as Lucy Hale, Bella Hadid, and Hilary Duff, teeny-tiny tattoos are useful for when makeup artists need to hide them for roles or jobs. But that doesn’t mean that they’re any less beautiful or adorable. To inspire your next teeny-tiny tattoo, we’ve rounded up 25 cute celebrity tattoos to copy. From intricate designs to swoon-worthy animals, these tiny tats are worth the commitment.

1 of 25
Mandy Moore's Mt. Kilimanjaro Ankle Tattoo

To celebrate her 19,341-foot climb up Tanzania's Mt. Kilimanjaro, Moore tattooed a small outline of a mountain on her foot.

Shay Mitchell's 'Honey' Hand Tattoo

For Coachella 2018, Mitchell tattooed the word honey around the ridge of her hand.

Halsey's Angel and Devil Arm Tattoos

Halsey has tons of tattoos, but one of our favorites are the the angel and devil tattoos she has on each of her arms. On one arm is a baby angel with wings and a halo, while on the other arm is a mini devil with a pitchfork.

Hilary Duff's 'Take Fountain' Arm Tattoo

Duff's "Take Fountain" arm tattoo is a tribute to Bette Davis's '80s quote, in which she tells Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show that her advice for young actresses is to "take Fountain," as in Fountain Ave. in Los Angeles which is less busy than other main streets, such as Sunset Boulevard.

Bella Thorne's Shoulder Heart Tattoo

Bella Thorne is known for her wild personality, but one of our favorite tats of hers is the simple and sweet heart tattoo on her shoulder.

Dakota Johnson's Flower Arm Tattoo

Johnson's flower tattoo on her arm is purposefully wilted. As her tattoo artist Doctor Woo quotes, "It's a li'l fucked up, but it's still a flower, like me."

Sasha Pieterse's Flower Arm Tattoo

Pieterse's flower tattoo on her arm is full of life, with its petals and leaves in full bloom and its stems tied delicately with a ribbon.

Lucy Hale's Light Bulb Elbow Tattoo

One of Hale's brightest ideas (no sarcasm) was inking a cute light bulb on her elbow.

Ashley Benson's Star Wrist Tattoo

If you follow Benson on Instagram, you might know about her impressive tattoo collection. But one of our favorites is the simple and delicate star she has on her wrist.

Demi Lovato's Smiley-Face Pinky Tattoo

Lovato has dozens of tattoos all over her body, from ones with emotional meanings to others that simply look cute. One of her tiniest and most adorable, though, is the smiley face she had tattoed on her pinky.

Kylie Jenner's Red Arm Tattoo

If you're looking for a pop of color, perhaps Jenner's tattoo of a tiny red dot on her arm (one of four all over her body) will inspire you.

Paris Jackson's Yin-and-Yang Ankle Tattoo

To strengthen her bond with her brother, Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson tattooed half of the yin and yang sign on her ankle. Her brother has the other half.

Hailey Baldwin's 'G' Ear Tattoo

In 2015, Baldwin tattooed a small cursive behind her ear in honor of her pastor's daughter, Georgia, who was born with a rare brain disease.

Cara Delevingne's Diamond Ear Tattoo

We're still not over the magic of Delevingne's diamond ear tattoo, which is surrounded by a cluster of stars.

Lea Michele's Coffee-Cup Finger Tattoo

In 2016, Michele tattooed a small blue cup of coffee on her finger in honor of her late grandmother who made her her first cup of coffee at 8 years old. The tattoo is steaming.

Miley Cyrus's Flower Arm Tattoo

To celebrate her life as a vegan, Cyrus tattooed a flower on her arm. The flower happens to be the official symbol of the vegan certification label on foods.

Bella Hadid's Wing Ankle Tattoos

To allow her to soar, Hadid has a wing tattoo on each of her ankles.

Sofia Richie's 'MBR' Thumb Tattoo

In honor of her brother, Miles Brockman Richie, Sofia Richie tattooed his initials on her thumb.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen's Star Wrist Tattoo

Not many people know that Bündchen has a small and delicate tattoo of an outline of a star on her wrist.

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images.

Rita Ora's 'A' Sideboob Tattoo

Though we don't know the meaning behind it, we love the delicacy of Ora's tattoo of the letter A on her sideboob.

Zoë Kravitz's Snake Wrist Tattoo

Kravitz has tons of tattoos, but one of her coolest (and creepiest) is the striped snake on her arm, which is surrounded by a mermaid and the word wolf.

Lili Reinhart's Arrow Wrist Tattoo

Reinhart was surprised to learn that her mom on Riverdale, Mädchen Amick, had an identical arrow tattoo in the same place she does on her wrist.

Ashley Graham's 'J.E.' Ear Tattoo

Graham tattooed her husband's, Justin Ervin's, initials on the back of her ear. It was a spontaneous decision she made at a pop-up tattoo booth at a Revlon event earlier this year.

Sophie Turner's Bunny Arm Tattoo

One of the cutest celebrity tattoos we've seen is Turner's bunny tattoo, which shows the outline of a bunny facing its back to you, on her arm.

Lily Collins's Crown and Angel Wings Wrist Tattoo

Collins has a tattoo of a British crown with angel wings beneath it on her wrist. The crown is a nod to her British heritage on her dad's side, while the wings are meant to suggest Collins's mom, who she said has "an angel on her." The wings are attached to a heart with the letters LJ, which spell out Lily Jane, her first and middle names.

