Celebrity Tattoo Artists to Follow on Instagram for Ink Inspo

If you’re gonna ink the body of a celebrity, you better be darned good at your job. And if the tattoos of celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Shay Mitchell are proof of anything, it’s that these celebrity-favorite artists do not disappoint. Like many creative industries these days, the best talent is found on Instagram, and the tattoo industry is no exception.
Stumped on what to tattoo on your body next? Try following the Instagram-famous tattoo artists of celebrities, such as Hilary Duff, Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Wilde, and many, many more. When it comes to tats, the stars know what’s up and they’ve spoken. Find out the awe-inspiring celebrity tattoo artists to follow on Instagram ahead.
JonBoy
Clients: Shay Mitchell, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner
Itty-bitty tattoos are some of the most popular among celebrities right now, and if you've seen a star show his or hers off on Instagram, there's a chance it came from JonBoy. The artist is known for the dainty, teeny-tiny designs he inks on stars, such as Hailey Baldwin's dime-size cross under her ear or Shay Mitchell's Roman numerals wrist tattoo. Though these tats are small, make no mistake, they pack a punch.
Doctor Woo
Clients: Cara Delevingne, Drake, Harry Styles
Doctor Woo is the tattoo artist to visit for painstakingly detailed tats, from elephants on Cara Delevingne's wrist to a constellation on Olivia Wilde's arm. Whether he's inking animals or flowers, humans or objects, Woo creates incredibly realistic tattoos.
Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy
Clients: Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber
As the owner of Bang Bang, a celebrity-favorite tattoo shop in New York City, McCurdy has tattooed hundreds of stars and is responsible for many celebrities' most well-known art, such as Justin Bieber's massive chest tattoo, which took more than 100 hours to complete. From head-to-toe ink to delicate finger tattoos, his Instagram has it all.
Lauren Winzer
Clients: Miley Cyrus, Sophie Turner, Katy Perry
Winzer's known for her quirky and adorable tattoos (including a glow-in-the-dark seahorse!) and her Instagram is the one to follow if you're looking to ink your favorite childhood cartoon character or something a little out there on your skin.
Sanghyuk Ko
Clients: Brooklyn Beckham, Rita Ora, Liam Hemsworth
Ko's another of Bang Bang's artists, and his Instagram is filled with intricate artwork, from a dancing ballerina he tattooed on Brooklyn Beckham's leg to a delicate firefly on Liam Hemsworth's arm.
Kevin Paul
Clients: Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna
One of Paul's first celebrity clients was One Direction member Harry Styles, whom he tattooed seven years ago. Since then, Paul has racked up an A-list fan base, including Ed Sheeran, whose massive chest tattoo of a lion is one of Paul's most cherished artworks.
Daniel J. Winter
Clients: Mandy Moore, Bella Thorne, Sasha Pieterse
Based in Los Angeles, Winter, Instagram handle @winterstone, is known for his delicate outlines, including a flower on Sasha Pieterse's arm and the outline of a mountain on Mandy Moore's foot.
Curt Montgomery
Clients: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Halsey
Though Halsey has dozens of tattoos all over her body, she calls Montgomery her "main." The tattoo artists is known for his eccentric sketches, from the outline of a bunny on Sophie Turner's arm to trippy cactuses on other clients.