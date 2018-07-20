Celebrity Tattoo Artists to Follow on Instagram for Ink Inspo

If you’re gonna ink the body of a celebrity, you better be darned good at your job. And if the tattoos of celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Shay Mitchell are proof of anything, it’s that these celebrity-favorite artists do not disappoint. Like many creative industries these days, the best talent is found on Instagram, and the tattoo industry is no exception.

Stumped on what to tattoo on your body next? Try following the Instagram-famous tattoo artists of celebrities, such as Hilary Duff, Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Wilde, and many, many more. When it comes to tats, the stars know what’s up and they’ve spoken. Find out the awe-inspiring celebrity tattoo artists to follow on Instagram ahead.