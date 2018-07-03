15 Celebrity Tan Line Pictures to Make You Feel Better About Yours

It’s summer, so unless you’re covered head to toe, you likely have—or will have—tan lines. No matter how much shade we get or how much we try to even out our tan, tan lines always seem to appear in the most inconvenient places—at the most inconvenient times. For more evidence, take a look at the post-vacation pictures of celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus who walked the red carpet with visible tan lines.

To make you feel better about your summer tan lines, we rounded up 15 epic pictures of celebrities with uneven tans, proving that the sun doesn’t discriminate. From outlines of spaghetti straps to pale remains from a bikini-filled weekend, these celebrities DGAF about tan lines—and neither should you.