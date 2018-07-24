StyleCaster
Every Cute Celebrity Swimsuit We’ve Wanted to Steal This Summer

Every Cute Celebrity Swimsuit We’ve Wanted to Steal This Summer

by
Celebrity Swimsuits
Photo: Robino Salvatore/GC Images, Pretaflash/GC Images/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

No one does summer better than celebrities. From retro one-pieces to beach-ready bikinis, dozens of stars, including Bella Hadid, Nina Dobrev and Demi Lovato, have worn envy-worthy swimsuits that we want to steal for the rest of summer. To inspire your beach and pool style this season, we’ve rounded up the cutest celebrity swimsuits we’ve seen all summer.

MORE: Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Lines to Shop This Summer

We might be approaching the end of July, but there’s still a lot of summer and warm weather to soak up. And if these celebrities are proof of anything, it’s that poolside fashion can happen no matter the time of year. Ahead, look back on our favorite celebrity-worn swimsuits we’ve spotted this summer.

1 of 32

🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷

Emily Ratajkowski

🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

No swimsuits roundup is complete without Instagram's resident bikini expert, Ratajkowski. the model posed in a navy-and-white polka-dot bikini from her own line, Inamorata Swim, on a yacht.

@kendallandkylie swim 🍋

Kendall Jenner

@kendallandkylie swim 🍋

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Jenner gave her sisters a run for their money in this lemon yellow bikini featuring a high-waist bottom and a top tied in the middle from Kendall + Kylie swimsuit line.

🖤🖤🖤

Bella Hadid

🖤🖤🖤

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid

Hadid looked red hot in this classic Baywatch-reminiscent suit, which she modeled with wet skin and hair.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid upped her swimsuit game with a rolled-up T-shirt, which she wore under her bikini. We don't exactly know why she did it, but, hey, it works.

Completely Candid photos

Nina Dobrev

Completely Candid photos

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev

Dobrev gave us FOMO when she 'grammed herself in this patterned bikini from her vacation in Costa Rica.

Zendaya

Zendaya looked adorable in this yellow one-shoulder bikini, which she modeled with her aquaphobic dog, Noon.

Demi Lovato

Lovato isn't above repeating an outfit, as seen in this swimsuit selfie of her modeling a high-waisted bikini that she has worn several times. If it works, it works!

found my corner

Kaia Gerber

found my corner

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber

California-born model Gerber began her summer with this bold blue bikini.

Vibes on vibes on vibes 👙☀️

Vanessa Hudgens

Vibes on vibes on vibes 👙☀️

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens's vacation was a parade of drool-worthy style. One example is this red-and-white polka-dot swimsuit with sleeves.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski slayed as usual in a swimsuit selfie of her on the beach in a leopard-print bikini from her line, Inamorata Swim.

Shay Mitchell

Mitchell looked stylish on the beaches of Ibiza in this white high-waisted swimsuit, which she paired with a yellow-and-white top tied in the middle.

what’s mine is yours

Kourtney Kardashian

what’s mine is yours

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian kept it clean with this sleek white one-piece bikini, which she wore on a vacation in Portofino, Italy, with her kids.

Climbed that waterfall, posed on that waterfall #blueholejamaica

Ashley Graham

Climbed that waterfall, posed on that waterfall #blueholejamaica

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Graham showed off her supermodel curves in this leopard one-piece on a vacation in Jamaica. The swimsuit comes from her own swimsuit line for Swimsuits for All.

Joan Smalls

Smalls recently released her own swimsuit line, Smart & Sexy, so it comes as no surprise that she can slay in a bikini, as seen in this selfie of her in a sizzling crimson-and-black swimsuit.

☀️ 🌊 ☀️ #juanlove

Jasmine Tookes

☀️ 🌊 ☀️ #juanlove

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes

Tookes looked cool as can be in this light yellow bikini with flowers, which she wore when she hung out on a boat.

V e n i c e 🍃

Jasmine Sanders

V e n i c e 🍃

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders

For her vacation in Venice, Italy, in July, Sanders posed in the street in a feminine pink bikini with subtle polka dots.

Boat day anyone? @calzedonia

Olivia Culpo

Boat day anyone? @calzedonia

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo

Yet again, Culpo gave us outfit envy when she posed on a yacht in this feminine dark blue bikini with ruffled sleeves.

☀️

Taylor Hill

☀️

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill

Hill looked cool hanging out by a pool in a black bikini patterned with red roses.

Avoiding the cold at all costs! 😂

Sara Sampaio

Avoiding the cold at all costs! 😂

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio

Sampaio showed off her Victoria's Secret–model long legs in this swimsuit selfie featuring her in a bright yellow one-piece.

Another day, another bathing suit lol 🌊🐟👙☀️

Vanessa Hudgens

Another day, another bathing suit lol 🌊🐟👙☀️

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens won the vacation game when she 'grammed herself in this black-and-white bikini featuring huge bows on the shoulders and hips.

Rita Ora

Ora matched her recently dyed orange hair with an orange bikini and mismatched bottom in June.

here forever

Dua Lipa

here forever

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Lipa showed off her pop-star body with this beachside selfie featuring her in a red two-piece with white ruffles.

🕊

Candice Swanepoel

🕊

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel

Weeks after giving birth, new mom Swanepoel showed off her post-baby body in this black-and-white diamond one-piece.

Sarah Hyland

Hyland celebrated Fourth of July in this mismatched swimsuit combo featuring a white top tied in the middle and skimpy black bottoms.

🐝 🐝🐝

Danielle Brooks

🐝 🐝🐝

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Brooks kept cool this summer with a poolside lounge in a yellow one-piece patterned with cute black squiggles.

Jordyn Woods

Woods looked retro in this gingham swimsuit from the Instagram-famous brand Fashion Nova.

Summer 2018

Blac Chyna

Summer 2018

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna

Chyna gave us serious swimsuit envy when she wore this red Coca-Cola–inspired swimsuit, which she paired with a long, waist-length braid.

Paris Hilton

When Hilton decided to wear a metallic swimsuit with cutouts on her vacation in Mykonos, Greece, of course she was going to take an extra selfie in the middle of some water.

International bikini day 👙

Lais Ribeiro

International bikini day 👙

Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro

Ribeiro celebrated National Bikini Day with a shower picture of her in a black one-piece with white trim.

M a h a l o 🦖

Jasmine Sanders

M a h a l o 🦖

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders

Sanders pulled off the retro look with a rainbow-patterned swimsuit, which she wore on her vacation in Hawaii.

🍓🍓🍓

Alessandra Ambrosio

🍓🍓🍓

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio

Ambrosio looked so sweet with this cute one-piece swimsuit with a massive strawberry in the center. She paired the look with chic small sunglasses.

Living my best with the best...

Lily Collins

Living my best with the best...

Lily Collins

Lily Collins

We might not be able to see all of Collins's swimsuit, but from what we see, we're digging her sleek black one-piece.

