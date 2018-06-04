12 Short-Lived Celebrity Summer Romances You Totally Forgot About

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick—Summer 2017

Disick and Thorne were the hookup that everyone was talking about in summer 2017. But now, a year later, it seems like the couple has faded into the background as Disick's relationship with model Sofia Richie became more serious. But a little back story: Disick and Thorne first sparked dating rumors in May 2017 when they were spotted "getting cozy" (as many tabloids have said) in Cannes, France and on a dinner in Los Angeles. However, the flirtmance was short-lived.

A few weeks after the couple returned to America from Cannes, Thorne denied ever being romantically involved with Disick—well, actually, "sexually" involved with Disick. “I was never with him sexually,” Thorne said on "The Jenny McCarthy Show."She later tweeted, "Legit nothing trolololo," when a fan asked her about her relationship with Disick.

It's all good though. Thorne seems to be in a committed relationship with rapper ModSun, while Disick and Richie are still going strong. (At least we hope.)