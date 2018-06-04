12 Short-Lived Celebrity Summer Romances You Totally Forgot About

It’s only the beginning of June and there are already so many celebrity couples to watch this summer. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Grimes and Elon Musk. Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. The list goes on, and there’s likely even more unlikely couples to form as the season stretches on. But with all the love brewing in the hot summer air, we can’t help but look back on the summer celebrity romances that didn’t make it to the finish line.
Chopra and Jonas might sound like the hot It-couple now, but in a year, will we even remember that they made this much tabloid noise? The answer to this question lies in the short-lived celebrity summer romances that you might’ve forgotten about. Look back on these once-hot flings ahead.
Bella Thorne & Scott Disick—Summer 2017
Disick and Thorne were the hookup that everyone was talking about in summer 2017. But now, a year later, it seems like the couple has faded into the background as Disick's relationship with model Sofia Richie became more serious. But a little back story: Disick and Thorne first sparked dating rumors in May 2017 when they were spotted "getting cozy" (as many tabloids have said) in Cannes, France and on a dinner in Los Angeles. However, the flirtmance was short-lived.
A few weeks after the couple returned to America from Cannes, Thorne denied ever being romantically involved with Disick—well, actually, "sexually" involved with Disick. “I was never with him sexually,” Thorne said on "The Jenny McCarthy Show."She later tweeted, "Legit nothing trolololo," when a fan asked her about her relationship with Disick.
It's all good though. Thorne seems to be in a committed relationship with rapper ModSun, while Disick and Richie are still going strong. (At least we hope.)
Photo:
Getty Images
Taylor Swift & Tom Hiddleston—Summer 2016
Who remembers Hiddleswift? Swift and Hiddleston were the It-couple in summer 2016 when they were seen making out by a lake next to the singer's Rhode Island home in June. (Chatter started in May when they were seen together at the 2016 Met Gala.) Hiddleston went on to meet Swift's parents, irritate her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, and and wear a cheesy "I Heart T.S." T-shirt for her Fourth of July party. However, by September 2016, Hiddleswift seemed to be dead with sources for the Daily Mail claiming that the relationship became "uncomfortable" because it was "so public."
Photo:
Getty Images
Gigi Hadid & Joe Jonas—Summer 2015
Though rumors swirled that Jonas and Hadid were a romantically involved in the fall, they didn't officially step out as a couple until June 2015. For a while, things looked strong. Hadid co-directed the music video for Jonas's band DNCE's song "Cake by the Ocean." She even received the stamp of approval from Jonas's baby brother, Nick Jonas. However, by early November 2015 (hey—at least they made it a little bit past the summer), the relationship seemed to have ended.
And it doesn't look like it was an amicable breakup either. In an interview with Daily Mirror, Jonas threw some shade at Hadid's fast relationship with Zayn Malik after their breakup. "I think it’s interesting that she moved on so quickly, I mean it was definitely very quick," Jonas said. The singer also said he would "kill" Hadid in a game of "Marry, Shag, Kill," leading fans to further believe that the relationship wasn't as picture-perfect as they thought.
Photo:
Getty Images
Justin Bieber & Sofia Richie—Summer 2016
Richie was one of Bieber's girlfriends in between breakups with his on-again, off-again flame Selena Gomez. The couple started seeing each other at the tail end of summer 2016. In August, around the time that the news broke, Bieber threatened to make his Instagram private if fans didn't stop bullying his girlfriend. "I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like," he wrote. After a few adorable Instagrams and dates together, the couple looked inseparable—until September rolled around.
Six weeks after they first started dating, reports came out that Richie and Bieber were done. A source for E! News claims that the young stars weren't officially in a relationship and were still in flirting stage "They were never officially together, but more casual hanging out and having fun," the source said.
Photo:
Getty Images
Henry Cavill & Kaley Cuoco—Summer 2013
Cuoco and Cavill might take the cake for the shortest celebrity relationship. The started seeing each other around June 2013 when they were photographed holding on grocery runs and walks around L.A. However, before the end of July, things had already fizzled out. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Cuoco revealed that the 10-day romance (yup—the two were an item for a week-and-a-half) was due to the intense paparazzi attention.
"I had no one following me until I met Superman," Cuoco said. "I've been in this business for 20 years, and my whole life, I could go anywhere, do anything. There had not been one paparazzi photo of me until like several months ago. The recognition was crazy."
Photo:
Getty Images
Nick Jonas & Lily Collins—Summer 2016
The attention was on Jonas in summer 2016 when rumors flew that he was seeing actress Kate Hudson. He ended up pulling a fast one on the tabloids when he revealed that he recently dated actress Lily Collins. In a May 2016 interview with The Sun, Jonas admitted that he and Collins went on a few dates and that she was "amazing."
"We went out a couple of times. She is amazing. We have known each other for years, just running in the same circles," he said.
Other than that, there aren't any more details about Jonas, And clearly, the relationship didn't work out as many of us know that the singer is now rumored to be dating Priyanka Chopra.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zac Efron & Michelle Rodriguez—Summer 2014
Rodriguez was one of Efron's first and major relationships since his breakup with Vanessa Hudgens. The two started dating on Fourth of July 2014 when they were seen kissing and snuggling on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy. Their PDA, which was documented many times on Instagram, continued though the summer with trips to other destinations in Europe. Their last vacation was in Ibiza, Spain. After that, reports came out that their two-month-long relationship had ended. "It was very mutual,” a source told People.
Photo:
Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio & Blake Lively—Summer 2011
Before she was #goals with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively was one of Leonardo DiCaprio's past girlfriends. The couple had a whirlwind romance in summer 2011 when they were seen canoodling and vacationing in Europe together. Of course, the romance didn't last long, with DiCaprio moving onto his next younger venture.
But still, despite the short-lived relationship, the couple was right. Lively event sent her former beau pictures of a doll to remind him of her.
“When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating [DiCaprio] at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo,” "Gossip Girl" producer Joshua Safran told Vanity Fair. “Blake was way ahead of the curve. It was pre-Instagram. She was documenting her life in photographs in a way that people were not yet doing.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham & Madison Beer—Summer 2017
For years, Beckham was in a serious relationship with actress Chloe Grace Moretz. However, they have had their time apart. One of those moments came in summer 2017 when the son of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted hooking up with singer Madison Beer. Though the romance never made it to the relationship stage, Beer made it be known that she had a serious crush on Beckham.
Photo:
Getty Images
Khloé Kardashian & French Montana—Summer 2014
In the few months that they dated, Kardashian and Montana had a rough relationship. In July 2014, Kardashian and Montana's mutual friend, Diddy, hooked them up at a party in Las Vegas. The pairing wasn't well-received, with Kardashian telling haters to essentially mind their own business when they criticized her and her new man. "He is just funny. He's light and it's easy. That's what I need right now," Kardashian told Us Weekly.
Their romance ended in September 2014, after an Us Weekly source claimed that Montana was "too needy" which is why the relationship didn't work. And though they briefly got back together in November, it still wasn't true love.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell—Summer 2017
Dobrev and "Scream Queens" actor Powell began dating in July 2017 when a picture surfaced of them at "The Vampire Diaries" star's BFF Julianne Hough's wedding in Idaho. (You don't take someone you're casually seeing to your friend's wedding.) The couple's romance even extended a few months past summer into November when they attended a Golden Globes party and Thanksgiving together. However, by the end of November, the romance seemed to have died down, with sources claiming that the couple was taking time apart because of their busy schedules. “They are still seeing each other,” a source told E! News. “But have cooled things off a little because of busy schedules.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner & ASAP Rocky—Summer 2017
Rumors have swirled that Jenner and ASAP were romantically involved since the winter, but it wasn't until April 2017 that reports came out saying that their relationship had heated up. After reports that the two were hooking up at a Coachella party in April, the stars seemed to make it official at the Met Gala in May when ASAP and Kendall poses together in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's bathroom.
However, by September, their short-lived fling seemed to have fizzled out, with rumors saying that Jenner moved on to NBA player Blake Griffin. Like many summer romances on this list, a source claims that the two were "dating" but not serious. “Kendall and ASAP weren’t seeing each other a lot. They weren’t really official, but were obviously dating,” a source told Us Weekly.
Photo:
Getty Images