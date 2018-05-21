12 Easy Summer Entertaining Tips We Can Learn from Celebrities

Planning a party is hard. There’s the food, the drinks, the decorations, and, of course, making sure that your guests are entertained and having fun. With so much to juggle, we can understand how tempting it is to cancel your summer soirée plans and ditch your hosting duties altogether. But with the right help, parties can be magical and, more important, easy—as proven by some of our favorite celebrity lifestyle gurus.

To ease the stress of your summer party-planning, we’ve rounded up 12 easy entertaining tips from stars, such as Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and Khloé Kardashian. From how to prevent bugs from biting your guests at an outdoor dinner party to the affordable dupes for expensive silverware, these tricks will save you money, time, and stress. And if they’re good enough for these stars’ A-list friends, they’re good enough for ours.