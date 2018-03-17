10 Celebrity Siblings We Think Could Be Famous Next

Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Emma Watson, and Cardi B are already household names. But what about their siblings? We might see them joining their famous other halves on red carpets or making appearances in their Instagrams, but, for the most part, celebrity siblings like Austin Swift, Alex Watson, and Hennessy Carolina are nobodies to the majority of the public. However, that might not be for long.

Check out these 10 celebrity brothers and sisters who we think could be famous next. From the up-and-coming Instagram influencer with millions of followers already to the A-list makeup artist who happens to be the sister of a One Direction member, these celebrity siblings have a good shot at becoming just as or even more famous than the stars they call family. Find out more about these on-the-rise A-listers ahead.