22 Celebrities Who Look Drastically Different with Short vs. Long Hair

To cut or not to cut your hair. That is the question that plagues most people at some point in their lives. One one hand, short hair means less fuss and a fresh start when your hair begins growing out. On the other hand, it’s also a huge commitment, especially if you cut off years’ worth of length. Celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, and Millie Bobby Brown, who have gone both long and short (and we mean pixie level) know this struggle firsthand.
To prove the transformative power of hair (and wigs!), we’re looking at what 22 celebrities look like with short and long hair. From beautiful buzz cuts and pixies to never-ending, mermaid-like tresses, these stars have been around the block when it comes to dramatic hair changes. See the drastic before-and-afters ahead.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz
Rihanna
Rihanna
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Halsey
Halsey
Amber Rose
Amber Rose
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
