22 Celebrities Who Look Drastically Different with Short vs. Long Hair

To cut or not to cut your hair. That is the question that plagues most people at some point in their lives. One one hand, short hair means less fuss and a fresh start when your hair begins growing out. On the other hand, it’s also a huge commitment, especially if you cut off years’ worth of length. Celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, and Millie Bobby Brown, who have gone both long and short (and we mean pixie level) know this struggle firsthand.

To prove the transformative power of hair (and wigs!), we’re looking at what 22 celebrities look like with short and long hair. From beautiful buzz cuts and pixies to never-ending, mermaid-like tresses, these stars have been around the block when it comes to dramatic hair changes. See the drastic before-and-afters ahead.