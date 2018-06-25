Celebrity No-Makeup Makeup Looks to Copy This Summer

With beauty slogans such as “your skin but better,” no-makeup makeup has advanced so far that sometimes we’re not even sure if someone is completely makeup-free or wearing the most natural-looking coverage ever. Though keen-eye beauty lovers will be able to spot a no-makeup makeup look from a mile away, the average fan (ahem, men, ahem) still struggles with distinguishing fresh-face coverage from going au naturel.
To inspire your no-makeup makeup looks this summer (because no one wants to look cakey in 90-plus-degree weather), we’ve rounded up the most stunning celebrity bare-face looks. From super-sheer foundation to rose-tinted lips, these stars are beautiful as they are, but a little coverage doesn’t help. Feel inspired by their no-makeup makeup ahead.
Meghan Markle
Markle is the
queen duchess of the no-makeup makeup look. As a proud owner of freckles, the royal makes sure that her sun-kissed marks not only show but pop with sheer foundation—if any. Take a look at this picture or Markle's wedding look, which included a light layer of foundation, some eye makeup, and a rosy lip—as proof of Markle's no-makeup makeup love.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya
Zendaya is such a natural-makeup fan that she did a whole tutorial on how to achieve her signature no-makeup makeup look. (Spoiler: It includes Aquaphor and mixing her highlighter and foundation.)
Photo:
Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Graham might be a supermodel, but you'll often find her on red carpets rocking a near-bare-face look like this. Aside from some color on her lips, mascara and eyeliner, and the occasional highlight, Graham is all about keeping her glam to the minimum.
Photo:
Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Hadid never looked fresher than at this year's Cannes Film Festival where she turned heads with this impossibly fresh (and glowy!) look. With some highlight and a natural beginning-of-summer tan, Hadid could almost fool us into believing that her unfair glow was a result of diligent skin care.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz
Like Markle, Kravitz is also known to show off her freckles on the red carpet. Instead of hiding her birth marks at a YSL party in 2017, the actress chose to go sheer, flaunting the sun-kissed marks around her cheeks and nose.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Unlike her sisters Kim and Kylie, Kendall isn't the biggest makeup girl. But that doesn't mean that she doesn't have looks to copy. At a Beverly Hills event in 2017, the model stunned in this fresh-face look, which included a natural-looking color on her lips and some blush to make her cheeks look extra rosy.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kaia Gerber
As one of the fashion industry's freshest faces, Gerber doesn't need much makeup. (Need we remind you she's only 16.) So when she hits the red carpet, it's usually easy-to-copy light makeup, such as at the 2017 Fashion Awards here where she wore a subtle gloss and light coverage that elevated her skin.
Photo:
Getty Images
Adwoa Aboah
Aboah's freckles are one of the reasons that she became a top model, so it makes sense that when you see her on the red carpet, she's always flaunting her sun-kissed marks. Here, at a 2017 party in London, the model let her freckles shine with very sheer coverage and almost no eye makeup, aside from some mascara.
Photo:
Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
Johnson might be the star of "Fifty Shades of Grey," but her makeup is full of color. The actress usually keeps her makeup natural-looking, allowing her skin and natural beauty to shine, such as at the 2018 Golden Globes where she wore a pink lip and non-cakey coverage that could've passed as her second skin.
Photo:
Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Shahidi is known for her all-around glow. (Have you seen her no-makeup selfie?) So when she's walking the red carpet, she wants her makeup to elevate that—not diminish it. At the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, the actress kept her makeup minimal, with natural-looking coverage and a pink lip. Though, she did spice things up with bronze-gold eyeshadow.
Photo:
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Unlike her model peers, you'll rarely find Ratajkowski wearing over-the-top makeup on the red carpet. Usually, she sticks to looking natural, such as her look at the 2015 premiere of "We Are Your Friends," where she wore makeup so natural, it could almost pass as her own face.
Photo:
Getty Images
Emma Watson
Though Watson has had fun with makeup in the past, she usually keeps things clean. One of her most recent (and most copyable) no-makeup makeup looks was at the 2018 BAFTAs, where she wore a soft red lip and sheer coverage that allowed her natural freckles to pop.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gisele Bündchen
Bündchen is one of the pioneers of no-makeup makeup. In addition to posing makeup-free for a magazine cover, the model tends to wear natural-looking makeup on the red carpet that elevates her Brazilian glow and sun-kissed freckles around her nose.
Photo:
Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
In terms of hair, Kloss has run the gamut, from brunette to buttery blonde to electric white. But makeup-wise, the model usually keeps it clean. The 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons red carpet was one of her most notable times, where she wore almost no eye makeup, a soft lip, and some highlight to elevate those supermodel cheekbones.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
Aniston is one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean that her makeup is over the top. The "Friends" actress usually keeps her glam minimal, such as at the 2015 SAG awards where she flaunted a tan, a pink lip, and some mascara.
Photo:
Getty Images