Celebrity No-Makeup Makeup Looks to Copy This Summer

With beauty slogans such as “your skin but better,” no-makeup makeup has advanced so far that sometimes we’re not even sure if someone is completely makeup-free or wearing the most natural-looking coverage ever. Though keen-eye beauty lovers will be able to spot a no-makeup makeup look from a mile away, the average fan (ahem, men, ahem) still struggles with distinguishing fresh-face coverage from going au naturel.

To inspire your no-makeup makeup looks this summer (because no one wants to look cakey in 90-plus-degree weather), we’ve rounded up the most stunning celebrity bare-face looks. From super-sheer foundation to rose-tinted lips, these stars are beautiful as they are, but a little coverage doesn’t help. Feel inspired by their no-makeup makeup ahead.