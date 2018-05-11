15 Times Celebrity Moms and Daughters Have Slayed in Matching Outfits

From what we can tell, the red carpet is a stressful experience. There are hoards of photographers shouting your name, there are handlers ushering you down the line to make room for more people, and there’s the ever-present fear of someone capturing an unflattering angle. That might be why celebrity moms, such as Reese Witherspoon and Cindy Crawford, have brought their family—namely, their daughters—with them to A-list events to have someone a little close to home.
And though accompanying your mom to work doesn’t seem like the dream for most children, if our parents were big-name movie stars and supermodels, we’re sure we wouldn’t mind spending a day with them at the office. Ahead, we’re looking at times that celebrity moms and daughters have slayed in matching outfits. From memorable matching outfits to mind-blowing look-alike pictures, these famous mom-and-daughter moments aren’t your average family photos.
Kim Kardashian & North West
Kim and North looked like a cosmic queen and princess in these matching futuristic silver-sequined dresses they wore to Kanye West's concert in New York in 2016.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
Jada and Willow looked goth-like and chic in sheer lingerie-reminiscent dresses at a Chanel fashion show in Paris in 2016.
Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe
The mom-and-daughter look-alikes matched at a Los Angeles premiere for Witherspoon's television show, "Big Little Lies, in 2017. The women both wore belted mini dresses structured shoulders and high necklines.
Lisa Bonet & Zoë Kravitz
Bonet and Kravitz looked like spitting images of each other at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, where they wore matching black ensembles. Kravitz opted for a short cocktail dress with a poofy, feather-trimmed skirt, while her mom kept it classic in a sleeved LBD.
Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Disick
Kourtney and Penelope looked winter-appropriate in the matching outfits they wore to New York's Central Park in 2018. Kourtney chose a sherpa-lined leather jacket, while her daughter kept the faux-fur theme going with an oversized black coat.
Kris Jenner & Kylie Jenner
Kris and Kylie looked like bosses with near-identical sunglasses at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Gallows" in 2015. The mom and daughter completed their "Men in Black"–reminiscent looks with clean coats and strappy heels.
Chrissy Teigen & Luna Stephens
Chrissy and Luna looked adorable in matching avocado-printed onesies. The two wore the beyond-cute, food-themed swimsuits for the mom's upcoming cookbook in 2017.
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Carter
Bey and Blue Ivy have matched many times, but one of their best moments was when they wore identical flower-printed gowns in 2017, a couple months before the singer gave birth to Blue's little brother and sister.
Madonna & Lourdes Leon
Madonna is known for her grunge-like style, so of course, it would pass onto her look-alike daughter, The singer and her twentysomething daughter, Lourdes, matched with black leggings and tons of silver accessories at a "Material Girl" launch in New York in 2010.
Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber
Gerber and Crawford are hailed as the mom-and-daughter look-alikes. One of their most uncanny twinning moments was in 2016 when they attended the Annual Fashion Media Awards in matching black dresses and effortless California hair.
Melanie Griffith & Dakota Johnson
Griffith and Johnson looked like spitting images of each other at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles in 2015, where they both wore black outfits with messy updos. Griffith opted for a jumpsuit with a scooped neckline, while Johnson wore cleavage-baring black dress.
Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson
Hawn and Hudson shut down the red carpet for the 2017 Los Angeles premiere of "Snatched" when they wore these matching outfits. Hawn wore a printed sequined dress, while Hudson paid homage to her mom's outfit by featuring a near-identical pattern on her pants.
Yolanda Hadid & Bella Hadid
Bella and Yolanda looked like twins when they left a Valentine's Day dinner at a New York restaurant in 2018 in these "Matrix"-like outfits. Bella wore a waxy black coat with knee-high boots, while her mom also looked straight out of an action film with her badass motorcycle coat.
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise
Holmes and Cruise looked adorable in their matching coats as they hailed a taxi in New York in 2017. Holmes looked timeless in camel trench coat, while her daughter looked beyond-cute in a baby-pink peacoat over a dress.
Mel B & Phoenix Chi Gulzar
Mel B and Gulzar looked like two metallic princesses when they walked the red carpet for season 13 of "America's Got Talent" in Pasadena, California, in 2018. The former Spice Girl wore a minidress with intricate cutouts, while her daughter also wore a skin-baring ensemble with sleeves in a glittery sheen.
