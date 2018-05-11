15 Times Celebrity Moms and Daughters Have Slayed in Matching Outfits

From what we can tell, the red carpet is a stressful experience. There are hoards of photographers shouting your name, there are handlers ushering you down the line to make room for more people, and there’s the ever-present fear of someone capturing an unflattering angle. That might be why celebrity moms, such as Reese Witherspoon and Cindy Crawford, have brought their family—namely, their daughters—with them to A-list events to have someone a little close to home.

And though accompanying your mom to work doesn’t seem like the dream for most children, if our parents were big-name movie stars and supermodels, we’re sure we wouldn’t mind spending a day with them at the office. Ahead, we’re looking at times that celebrity moms and daughters have slayed in matching outfits. From memorable matching outfits to mind-blowing look-alike pictures, these famous mom-and-daughter moments aren’t your average family photos.