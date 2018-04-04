12 Celebrity Kids Who Are Following in Their Famous Parents’ Footsteps

There’s no doubt that celebrity kids have a leg up in Hollywood. They already have the connections, and when it comes to industry know-how, they have some of the best mentors in the business, who also happen to be related to them. But with the perks of having A-list parents come intense pressure, scrutiny, and accusations of nepotism. Even the most well-known celebrity kids, such as Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie, and Brooklyn Beckham, have yet to make it big in the industries they’re pursuing.

However, with the success of famous families like the Kardashian-Jenners, the Hadids, and now, the Crawford-Gerbers, there’s a huge wave of celebrity children who are following in their parents’ footsteps. Maybe none of these kids will crack their parents’ success, or maybe they all will. What we do know is that they have a lot of momentum and anticipated projects that might push them into the A-list stratosphere. Want to know which celebrity kids might be famous next? Check out our roundup ahead.