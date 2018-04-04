12 Celebrity Kids Who Are Following in Their Famous Parents’ Footsteps

There’s no doubt that celebrity kids have a leg up in Hollywood. They already have the connections, and when it comes to industry know-how, they have some of the best mentors in the business, who also happen to be related to them. But with the perks of having A-list parents come intense pressure, scrutiny, and accusations of nepotism. Even the most well-known celebrity kids, such as Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie, and Brooklyn Beckham, have yet to make it big in the industries they’re pursuing.
However, with the success of famous families like the Kardashian-Jenners, the Hadids, and now, the Crawford-Gerbers, there’s a huge wave of celebrity children who are following in their parents’ footsteps. Maybe none of these kids will crack their parents’ success, or maybe they all will. What we do know is that they have a lot of momentum and anticipated projects that might push them into the A-list stratosphere. Want to know which celebrity kids might be famous next? Check out our roundup ahead.
Ava Phillippe, 18
Parents: Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe
Predicted Occupation: model/activist
Once known as Reese Witherspoon’s look-alike daughter, Phillippe is making some significant moves in the modeling industry. The teenager made her modeling debut in January when she appeared alongside Rowan Blanchard and Kirsten Dunst for Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2018 portrait series. Since then, Phillippe has sat front row at fashion shows for designers including Chanel and Valentino and has appeared in a fashion campaign for her mom's clothing line, Draper James. In December 2017, a week after she served as a debutante for King Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, Phillippe attended Teen Vogue's Summit, where, alongside well-known activists including Blanchard and Ava Duvernay, she spoke about social issues and girl power. Phillippe is still wetting her feet in the modeling industry, but now that she's 18, we predict that we're about to see a lot from her.
Cazzie David, 23
Parents: Larry and Laurie David
Predicted Occupation: actress/writer
Cazzie David, daughter of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor Larry David, is making a name for herself in the comedy world. In 2017, David released "Eighty-Sixed," an eight-episode web series about a technology-obsessed twentysomething who is dealing with a breakup and insecurities. The series was met with critical acclaim, with many outlets comparing David to "Girls" creator Lena Dunham. Given that comedy runs in David's blood—not to mention, her romantic life (the 23-year-old is rumored to be dating "Saturday Night Live" castmember Pete Davidson)—it's only a matter of time until HBO comes calling.
Corinne Foxx, 24
Father: Jamie Foxx
Predicted Occupation: model/actress/musician
Like her dad, Jamie Foxx, Corinne Foxx is also a multithreat. The 24-year-old, who served as Miss Golden Globe in 2016, has already made a name for herself in the modeling world, with campaigns for big-name brands like Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabanna, Kenneth Cole, and Wet N Wild. Foxx is also an up-and-coming actress. After her recurring role on MTV's "Sweet/Vicious," Foxx will star opposite Eva Longoria and Robert Downey Jr. in "All-Star Weekend," a basketball comedy due later this year. She's also putting her musical roots to work as a DJ for FOX's musical game show "Beat Shazam." Modeling, acting, deejaying. What can't this girl do?
Dylan Penn, 26
Parents: Sean Penn and Robin Wright
Predicted Occupation: model/actress
Penn's parents might be award-winning actors, but modeling is where she has found the most success. Her highlights include spreads in GQ, W, Maxim, and Elle, as well as a campaign for Gap and a notable appearance in Nick Jonas’s music video for "Chains." On the acting side, Penn, who is represented by Wilhelmina Models, has appeared in the horror film "Condemned," as well as starred opposite Kevin Spacey in 2016's "Elvis & Nixon." Though she's got acting in her blood, we're predicting that her bombshell looks, including her blue-green eyes and dark-blonde hair, will lead to success in modeling far sooner than the big screen.
Lily-Rose Depp, 18
Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
Predicted Occupation: model
Unlike her dad, Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose Depp is staying away from acting and television—for now—and concentrating her efforts on modeling. The 18-year-old, whose godfather is Marilyn Manson, is currently the face of Chanel and has appeared in campaigns for the brand's eyewear, perfumes, and beauty line. Though Depp has made more strides in modeling, she's dabbled a little in acting, with a role in 2016's "Planetarium," opposite Natalie Portman.
Lourdes Leon, 21
Parents: Madonna and Carlos Leon
Predicted Occupation: model
For most of her childhood, Lourdes Leon has stayed out of the spotlight. But recently, as the 21-year-old finishes up her final years of college, fans have been seeing more of her. In 2016, Leon made her modeling debut in a bare-faced campaign for Stella McCartney's perfume, Pop. A year later, in 2017, she appeared in a campaign for streetwear companies MadeMe and X-Girl. The celebrity daughter has also become a fast favorite of the internet for her tendency to go against societal beauty standards, such as when she flaunted her armpit hair in a selfie with her mom.
Malia Obama, 19
Parents: Barack and Michelle Obama
Predicted Occupation: filmmaker
Malia Obama needs no introduction. However, her career so far might. The 19-year-old, who is currently attending Harvard University, has a résumé that most college students would envy. In addition to volunteering at Lollapalooza and the Sundance Film Festival, Obama has landed coveted internships with Harvey Weinstein and "Girls" creator Lena Dunham. Though it's possible that Obama will follow in the footsteps of her parents, who both earned Harvard law degrees, it seems like she's slated to be a successful filmmaker.
Maude Apatow, 20
Parents: Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Predicted Occupation: actress/writer
Comedy runs in the Apatow family, and their eldest daughter, Maude Apatow, is no exception. Apatow's film career began in 2007 when she appeared in her dad Judd Apatow’s 2007 comedy, "Knocked Up," alongside her little sister, Iris. Since then, Apatow has appeared in films such as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Pitch Perfect 2," and has had a recurring role on "Girls." The 20-year-old, who is known for her hilarious tweets, is also a contributor to Zooey Deschanel’s HelloGiggles. In 2018, she will appear in the critic-favorite thriller "Assassination Nation" opposite other It-girls, such as Bella Thorne and Hari Nef.
Ming Lee Simmons, 18
Parents: Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons
Predicted Occupation: model
Ming Lee Simmons’s mom grew up on the runway. As the daughter of Kimora Lee, model and founder of Baby Phat and Baby Phat Girlz, Simmons and her younger sister, Aoki Lee, modeled their mom's designs in fashion shows and campaigns long before she was racking up thousands of likes on her Instagram. Now Simmons is still modeling for her mom, but she's also trying to carve a place in the modeling industry for herself as well. And if her Instagram is an indication of anything, it's that she knows how to sell clothes.
Patrick Schwarzenegger, 24
Parents: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
Predicted Occupation: actor
Don't expect Patrick Schwarzenegger to follow in his dad's political footsteps anytime soon. First, he wants to attempt his dad's initial career: acting. So far, Schwarzenegger, who is also the great-nephew of President John F. Kennedy, has appeared in films such as "Grown Ups 2" and "Benchwarmers," and starred in Ryan Murphy’s TV show "Scream Queens." His biggest break came in 2018 when he starred opposite Bella Thorne in the teen romance film "Midnight Sun." Schwarzenegger also has an impressive modeling career, with a campaign for Tom Ford and an appearance in a music video for Ariana Grande.
Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19
Parents: Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook
Predicted Occupation: model
Sailor Brinkley Cook is following in her mom's supermodel footsteps. The 19-year-old has posed for spreads in Teen Vogue and Sports Illustrated, as well as walked for designers such as Dolce & Gabanna and Sherri Hill. The teenager, who is a student at Parsons School of Design, also has aspirations to become a photojournalist, so perhaps her work behind the camera rather than in front of it will be what she'll owe her fame to.
Sistine Stallone, 19
Parents: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin
Predicted Occupation: model
Out of the three Stallone sisters, Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet, Sistine is the one making the biggest waves. However, instead of acting, like her dad, Sistine seems to be following in her mom's footsteps as a major threat on the catwalk. So far, the teenager has modeled for Dolce & Gabanna and sat front row at shows for Prabal Gurung and Tom Ford. Sistine, who was a Miss Golden Globe in 2015 with her two sisters, is also good friends with her idol and supermodel Kate Moss, so if she's not going to ride on her dad's well-boxed coattails, she might follow a similar path to Moss's.
