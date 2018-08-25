The Celebrity Instagram Trends You Never Even Noticed

Photo:
There’s something happening on Instagram: Every celebrity—from Hailey Baldwin to Kylie Jenner—is recycling the same five poses. You might not realize it’s happening. You might be doing it too. But there’s no doubt that it’s there. Of course, trends exist everywhere—in fashion, in beauty, in entertainment—and Instagram is no different. So we’re not blaming these celebrities for posing the same (even the most basic of duck faces originated somewhere). We’re simply pointing these poses out—and who knows? Maybe we’ll see them on our ’Gram too.
We’re looking back on the most significant Instagram trends that have emerged in the last year or so, from woman-spreading to barbie feet. If these words confuse you, don’t worry, because we’re about to break it all down. Check out the celebrity Instagram trends taking over your feeds, whether you’ve noticed or not.
If you're on the short side or simply want to look even taller, the Barbier feet trend might be for you. The pose, which has been done by stars such as Kendall Jenner, Chanel Iman and Jasmine Tookes, requires you to point your feet as if you have heels on (much like a Barbie doll), making your legs look much longer than they already are. The legs-for-days trick can be done both standing (as seen by Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd) or sitting down. But the secret here is tippy-toeing your feet for longer-looking limbs.
So-named by Instagram's head of fashion, Eva Chen, the pose entails taking one step forward with their back foot ever-so-slightly in a tippy-toe. (She compares it to coming off a step.) Then you cock your butt to one side. The pose—which resembles a baby giraffe learning to walk—is meant to flatter the body and create angles. To enhance the baby-giraffe look, Chen recommends the photographer taking the picture straight-on.
"I stick my bum out and tilt one leg forward and the other leg back, like I'm a baby giraffe walking," Chen said on Instagram.
Who knew headaches could be so chic? Coined by celebrity makeup artist Nam Vo, in this pose celebrities place one or both their hands their temples, as if they were massaging a headache. Not only does the pose tighten your face and enhance your cheekbones, but it also lifts the brows, mimicking a temporary face-lift.
"I love it because the beauty of your hands frame the face and give it more structure. I always make my models pose this way," Vo told Elle.
In a response to man-spreading (in which a man takes up more room than necessary by spreading his legs), female celebrities have been "woman-spreading" on Instagram. The pose—which has been done by Hailey Baldwin, Dua Lipa and Rihanna—involves women spreading their legs, whether in a squat, sitting down or standing up.
Finger-biting isn't necessarily a new trend, but it's one we see often on Instagram. Celebrities hold their finger near their mouths, hovering around their lips. Whether you actually chomp down on it or simply keep it near your mouth is up to you, but the pose always gives off the same deep-in-thought, semisensual look.