Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2017

Of all the nerve-wracking beauty decisions we make, choosing a new hairstyle is by far the most difficult. And if you’re a celebrity with cameras following your every move, the stakes are even higher. So, you can understand our excitement (and admiration) every time an A-lister decides to throw all caution to the wind and undergo a dramatic makeover.
Besides the fact that we just love seeing old and new looks side by side, it also inspires us to at least contemplate doing the same thing. In case you missed it, look back the the biggest celebrity hair transformations we’ve witnessed this year.
Amandla Stenberg
By the end of 2016, we had seen Stenberg style her voluminous curls into more styles than we can count.
But in 2017, she shocked us all when she hit the red carpet in a beautiful buzz cut.
Bella Hadid
The 21-year-old rose to superstardom in long, chestnut hair.
And by mid-2017, she underwent a slight makeover, debuting a sophisticated on the runway.
Bella Thorne
We can barely keep up with the actress' every hair move. She kicked off 2017 in aqua blue waves.
Since then, she's hit the red carpet in every color of the rainbow, including this ravishing red shade.
Cara Delevingne
The model turned actress made her "Valerian" press rounds in a platinum pixie.
Before we could get used to her bold new color, she had already switched back to brown tresses in the fall.
Emilia Clarke
The "Game of Thrones" actress hardly looks like her fictional counterpart on the red carpet.
But in September, the "Mother of Dragons" went blonde IRL and revealed her new 'do on Instagram.
Emma Stone
The Oscar winner is practically synonymous with her wavy red locks.
But this fall, she hit the film festival circuit in a pale blonde hue.
Jourdan Dunn
The British supermodel rarely deviates from her pin straight hair.
However, she took our breath away in this faux pixie at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards this June.
Karlie Kloss
She's the queen of runway transformations, but Kloss usually maintains dark brown hair when off-duty.
However, she pulled off a high fashion makeover when she debuted silvery blonde hair during New York Fashion Week.
Ariana Grande
We never thought we'd see the day when Grande retired her signature high ponytail.
But she did just that in October when she unveiled sultry gray locks on Instagram.
Taraji P. Henson
The "Empire" star's wavy bob made it onto our Pinterest board during award show season.
But we instantly wanted to chop off our hair when the actress unveiled this TWA (teeny weeny afro) during the summer season.
Kate Hudson
For most of her career, Hudson's rarely deviated from her signature blonde hair.
This fall, she completely switched things up when she buzzed off her hair for a film role.
Katy Perry
The singer, known for pulling off dramatic hair transformations, kicked off 2017 in a cute bob.
But by the time her album "Witness" hit store shelves, she had styled her hair into a badass blonde pixie.
Keke Palmer
The singer and actress has always embraced protective styles, like cornrows, on the red carpet.
But when she buzzed off her hair in June, we were surprised, to say the least.
Kim Kardashian
Kim's long brown hair has always been a part of her signature look.
But the trend-setting mogul decided gray-blonde hair was more her style for the fall season.
Kristen Stewart
In the beginning of 2017, Stewart kept it low-key in her brown shoulder-length hair.
But by summer, the actress had decided to live the platinum blonde life.
Lena Dunham
Before the last season of "Girls" began, the TV actress and writer was still wearing her mid-length chestnut brown hair.
Fast forward to October and the outspoken star has chopped and dyed her hair into this kickass pixie.
Mel B
Whether it's straight or curly, the former Spice Girl has always worn her hair extra long.
But we must say, her short, multi-colored coif is one of reasons we tune into "America's Got Talent" every week.
Naomie Harris
The Oscar-nominated actress' classic wavy hair has become a part of her signature look.
But this summer, she decided it was time for a change and stunned in a head full of brown faux locs.
Rowan Blanchard
The "Girl Meets World" actress' brown lob (long bob) hardly has an off day.
But this shorter variation is a beautiful and mature upgrade for the budding star.
Salma Hayek
The Oscar-nominated actress' wavy brown hair is always camera ready.
But we were not prepared for the bubblegum pink hair she unveiled this fall.
Sanaa Lathan
The "Shots Fired" star has never worn her hair shorter than this bob.
But in September, she nearly shut down Instagram after revealing she had shaved it all off for her upcoming role in "Nappily Ever After."
Shailene Woodley
The TV actress has always looked beautiful in her signature brown hair.
But we fell in love with her blonde coif at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.
Solange
The "Cranes in the Sky" singer kicked off the year in her all natural textured tresses.
And this fall, she kept us on our toes when she opted for super short blonde curls.
Zoe Kravitz
This year, the actress has taken on a series of looks, including these platinum blonde microbraids.
By the time the Primetime Emmy Awards rolled around, she had reverted back to a jet black pixie cut.
