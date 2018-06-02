StyleCaster
18 Nostalgic Celebrity Graduation Pictures to Look Back On

Whether it’s Dakota Fanning earning her high-school diploma or Kate Middleton walking the stage for her college degree, celebrity graduation pictures are always fun to look at. Not only are they nostalgic (especially when you see the pre-“KUWTK”-era Kardashians in graduation gowns and square hats), but there’s something refreshing about seeing a celebrity in a crowd of non-famous people, walking the same stage as hundreds of other students. What can we say? We’re suckers for “celebrities, they’re just like us” moments.

To make you feel nostalgic for your graduation day (or prepare you for your upcoming one), we’ve rounded up 18 adorable celebrity graduation pictures to look back on. From the two-sizes-too-big gowns to the proud faces to the quintessential throw-the-cap-in-air poses, these stars’ graduation pictures are nothing but happiness. Check them out ahead.

#TBT My high school graduation. On my app. #LinkInBio

Kourtney Kardashian

Marymount High School, class of 1998

Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning

Campbell Hall School, class of 2011

Hello UCLA, 4s up 😌 #graduation

Ariel Winter

Campbell Hall School, class of 2016

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

University of St. Andrews, class of 2005

We made it! @nyuniversity 🎓

AnnaSophia Robb

New York University, class of 2018

Kylie Jenner

Laurel Spring School, class of 2015

Zendaya

Oak Park High School, class of 2015

Yara Shahidi

Dwight High School, class of 2017

Cong🐀s to the grad! #biglittlesister

Elle Fanning

Campbell Hall School, class of 2016

Eva Longoria

California State University, Northridge, class of 2013

earned a diploma...but lost a leg 🎓

Olivia Holt

Oak Park High School, class of 2015

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

Princeton University, class of 1987

graduate !!??¿

Amandla Stenberg

Wildwood School, class of 2016

Shawn Mendes

Pine Ridge Secondary School, class of 2016

Emma Watson

Brown University, class of 2014

Dylan & Cole Sprouse

New York University, class of 2015

I went to college for four years... #Fighton

Patrick Schwarzenegger

University of Southern California, class of 2016

Prince William
Prince William

University of St. Andrews, class of 2005

