18 Nostalgic Celebrity Graduation Pictures to Look Back On

Whether it’s Dakota Fanning earning her high-school diploma or Kate Middleton walking the stage for her college degree, celebrity graduation pictures are always fun to look at. Not only are they nostalgic (especially when you see the pre-“KUWTK”-era Kardashians in graduation gowns and square hats), but there’s something refreshing about seeing a celebrity in a crowd of non-famous people, walking the same stage as hundreds of other students. What can we say? We’re suckers for “celebrities, they’re just like us” moments.

To make you feel nostalgic for your graduation day (or prepare you for your upcoming one), we’ve rounded up 18 adorable celebrity graduation pictures to look back on. From the two-sizes-too-big gowns to the proud faces to the quintessential throw-the-cap-in-air poses, these stars’ graduation pictures are nothing but happiness. Check them out ahead.