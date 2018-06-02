18 Nostalgic Celebrity Graduation Pictures to Look Back On

Whether it’s Dakota Fanning earning her high-school diploma or Kate Middleton walking the stage for her college degree, celebrity graduation pictures are always fun to look at. Not only are they nostalgic (especially when you see the pre-“KUWTK”-era Kardashians in graduation gowns and square hats), but there’s something refreshing about seeing a celebrity in a crowd of non-famous people, walking the same stage as hundreds of other students. What can we say? We’re suckers for “celebrities, they’re just like us” moments.
To make you feel nostalgic for your graduation day (or prepare you for your upcoming one), we’ve rounded up 18 adorable celebrity graduation pictures to look back on. From the two-sizes-too-big gowns to the proud faces to the quintessential throw-the-cap-in-air poses, these stars’ graduation pictures are nothing but happiness. Check them out ahead.
Shout out, not just to all the 2015 grads but to the soon to be! Please remember knowledge is one of the most powerful gifts we have the privilege of receiving...don't take that for granted. To every soon to be grad, know that you CAN do it! (if I can get through it then anyone can😂) It's a long road, so many things will pose as obstacles in your way and at times the end seems further and further away, but please remember the importance of that beautiful mind you have and all the limitless powers you hold. All my love😘 #sorryforgettingdeep😂
One large supportive family, like minded peers, three seasons of a comedy, 1 1/2 years of no heat on my hair, many life changing books, quite a few lessons learned from @afshineee and @chocolatemommyluv , many great adventures, a handful of all-nighters finishing essays, getting frustrated while doing derivatives, falling in love with James Baldwin, (more breakdowns than I'd like to admit), followed by even more growth, a daunting college process, a few panic attacks, with even more blissful moments, a spin off, and a final APUSH project later.... I'm here ⚡️Thank you to everyone who's created the beautiful memories/opportunities/and adventures that've gotten me to this moment ⚡️