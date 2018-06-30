StyleCaster
The Most American Celebrity Outfits to Copy This Fourth of July

by
Celeb Fourth of July Outfits
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images, Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images, Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images, James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images, Christian Vierig/Getty Images, BBD/GC Images/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER

Making the American flag look chic is not an easy feat. Not all of us can pull it off—celebrities included. But featuring red, white, and blue in your outfit is pretty much an unspoken rule for Fourth of July, so whether we like it or not, stars and stripes will be a trend for at least one day. To make your Independence Day outfit-planning a little easier, we’ve rounded up the most all-American outfits celebrities have worn.

These stars certainly have found creative ways to incorporate (or nod to) one of the nation’s most iconic symbols in their #OOTDs, from patriotic denim jackets to red-white-and-blue ensembles. Let fashion-favorite stars such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Gigi Hadid direct you on what to wear (or what not to wear) this Independence Day. Bless the USA.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Photo: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: BG003/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell
Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: BBD/GC Images/Getty Images.
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Photo: Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images.
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo
Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Beyonce
Beyoncé
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images.
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Michael Stewart/GC Images/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber
Photo: BG021/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale
Photo: BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott
Photo: Alex Huckle/GC Images/Getty Images.
Shanina Sheik
Shanina Shaik
Photo: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images.

