Every Celebrity Look from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding

by
Victoria and David Beckham
Photo: Getty Images

The time is finally here: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding. But before you ogle over the bride’s much-anticipated dress, take a look at what the couple’s A-list guests wore to the nuptials of the decade. From bright-colored skirt suits to extravagant, sky-high hats (or as the royals call them “fascinators), these stars did not come to play in the fashion department.

The duchess-to-be is known for inspiring fashion trends, and it looks like she has passed down her smart sense of style to some of her friends. From Priyanka Chopra to Victoria Beckham, check out what some of Hollywood’s chicest stars wore to the royal wedding.

Victoria and David Beckham
Victoria Beckham & David Beckham
Photo: Getty Images
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian
Photo: Getty Images
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra
Abigail Spencer & Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Getty Images
Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario
Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario
Photo: Getty Images
George and Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney & George Clooney
Photo: Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey
Photo: Getty Images
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Pippa Middleton & James Matthews
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Rafferty
Sarah Rafferty
Photo: Getty Images
Gina Torres
Gina Torres
Photo: Getty Images
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Sabrina Dhowre & Idris Elba
Photo: Getty Images

