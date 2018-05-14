Every Stunning Celebrity Outfit from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, which means that dozens of celebrities—from Kristen Stewart to Penelope Cruz—are leaving Hollywood for two weeks and jetting off to France, where they will take to the red carpet in show-stopping look after show-stopping look—in addition to showing off their movies.
Though the Cannes Film Festival is, at its heart, a film festival, the annual showcase has also become a who’s who of the fashion industry in recent years, with celebrities wearing big-name designer, such as Dior and and Armani. Ahead, we’re rounding up every stunning outfit from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. From feminine suits to jaw-dropping gowns, the Cannes Film Festival never disappoints in the fashion department, and this year is no exception.
Elsa Hosk
Attending the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.
Kendall Jenner
Attending the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.
Hailey Baldwin
Attending the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.
Jasmine Tookes
Attending the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.
Bella Hadid
Attending the "Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv)" on May 11.
Romee Strijd
Wearing Alberta Ferrereti at the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.
Sara Sampaio
Attending the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" on May 12.
Josephine Skriver
Wearing Giambattista Valli at the screening of the "Plaire, Aimer et Courir Vite" on May 10.
Penelope Cruz
Wearing Chanel Haute Couture at the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.
Irina Shayk
Wearing Atelier Versace at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
Lupita Nyong'o
Wearing Dior at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 10.
Cate Blanchett
Attending the screening of "Cold War (Zimna Wojna)" on May 10.
Amber Heard
Wearing Valentino at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
Lupita Nyong'o
Attending Chopard Secret Night Cannes on May 11.
Kristen Stewart
Attending the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival Vanity Fair dinner on May 9.
Elsa Hosk
Attending Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11.
Fan BingBing
Wearing Karoui Couture at the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.
Jasmine Tookes
Attending Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11.
Leomie Anderson
Wearing Twinset the screening of "Yomeddine" on May 9.
Chantel Jeffries
Attending the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.
Lori Harvey
Attending he screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
Léa Seydoux
Attending the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival jury photocall on May 8.
Georgia May Jagger
Attending the screening of "Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben)" on May 8.
Irina Shayk
Wearing twinset at the screening of "Yomeddine" on May 9.
Kristen Stewart
Attending the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival jury photocall on May 8.
Aja Naomi King
Wearing Zuhair Murad Couture at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
Cate Blanchett
Attending the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival jury photocall May 8.
Stella Maxwell
Wearing Roberto Cavalli at the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
Léa Seydoux
Attending the screening of "Cold War (Zimna Wojna)" on May 10.
Carey Mulligan
Attending the photocall for "Wildlife" on May 9.
Deepika Padukone
Attending the screening of "Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite)" on May 10.
Diane Kruger
Attending the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" on May 13.
Joan Smalls
Attending Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11.
Marion Cotillard
Attending the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" on May 13.
Sara Sampaio
Attending Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on May 13.
Bella Hadid
Attending Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on May 13.
Maria Borges
Attending Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on May 13.
Winnie Harlow
Attending Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 on May 13.
