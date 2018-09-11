Every Stylish Celebrity Outfit from This Year’s New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is finally here, which means that dozens of celebrities, from Cardi B to Hailee Steinfeld, are coming out of their caves in Hollywood to sit front row at some of the most sought-after fashion shows of the season. What’s on the runway is where it’s at, but you can’t ignore what’s happening in the audience or on the streets either.
The Oscars and Coachella are fine at highlighting celebrity fashion, but where star-powered style really takes a front seat is at Fashion Month, starting with New York Fashion Week. Fashion Month is only getting started, but there’s already been a ton of style moments to screenshot and pin on your Pinterest boards. To inspire your own fall style, whether you’re attending Fashion Week or not, we’ve rounded up the most stylish looks to fawn over from this year.
Priyanka Chopra
Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
Suki Waterhouse
Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Whitney Port
Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Nina Agdal
Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
Kate Bosworth
Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
Gillian Jacobs
Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Elizabeth Olsen
Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Suki Waterhouse
Attending Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Adriana Lima
Attending Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Cardi B
Attending Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Hailee Steinfeld
Attending Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Attending John Elliot's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Lea Michele
Attending Noon by Noor's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Camilla Belle
Attending Noon by Noor's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Crystal Reed
Attending Noon by Noor's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Rose Byrne
Attending Ulla Johnson's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/GC Images.
Bebe Rexha
Attending Jeremy Scott's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Cardi B
Attending Jeremy Scott's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
Jasmine Sanders
Attending Jeremy Scott's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Paris Jackson
Attending Jeremy Scott's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Danai Gurira
Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Gemma Chan
Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Julianne Moore
Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Karolina Kurkova
Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Katie Holmes
Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Tiffany Haddish
Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Dascha Polanco
Attending Tadashi Shoji's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tadashi Shoji.
Tess Holliday
Attending Tadashi Shoji's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tadashi Shoji.
Jamie Chung
Attending Nicole Miller's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Paris Hilton
Attending Lan Yu's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
La La Anthony
Attending Cushnie Et Ochs's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Lais Ribeiro
Attending Cushnie Et Ochs's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Padma Lakshmi
Attending Cushnie Et Ochs's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Awkwafina
Attending Claudia Li's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
Awkwafina
Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Michael Stewart/WireImage.
Karrueche Tran
Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Camila Mendes
Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Michael Stewart/WireImage.
Tiffany Haddish
Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Debby Ryan
Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Michael Stewart/WireImage.
Gemma Chan
Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Kelly Rowland
Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Michael Stewart/WireImage.
Brie Larson
Attending Rodarte's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Rachel Brosnahan
Attending Rodarte's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Coco Rocha
Attending Brandon Maxwell's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
Devon Windsor
Attending Rodarte's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
Dascha Polanco
Attending LaQuan Smith's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images.
Nicole Scherzinger
Attending LaQuan Smith's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images.
Karrueche Tran
Attending LaQuan Smith's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images.
Dove Cameron
Attending Adeam's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard
Attending Adeam's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Emma Roberts
Attending Hugo Boss's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
Hayley Kiyoko
Attending Chromat's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Hayley Kiyoko
Attending Dion Lee's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Monica Schipper/Getty Images.
Karrueche Tran
Attending Pyer Moss's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Kate Moss
Attending Longchamp's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Kendall Jenner
Attending Longchamp's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Natalia Dyer
Attending Longchamp's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Poppy Delevingne
Attending Longchamp's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Priyanka Chopra
Attending Longchamp's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Kelly Rowland
Attending Opening Ceremony's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
Nicki Minaj
Attending Opening Ceremony's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
Lauren Jauregui
Attending Christian Cowan's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images.
Olivia Palermo
Attending Self-Portrait's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Self-Portrait.
Paris Hilton
Attending Monse's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Tess Holliday
Attending Christian Siriano's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Sarah Hyland
Attending Christian Siriano's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Skai Jackson
Attending Escada's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
Anne Hathaway
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Nikki Reed
Attending Escada's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
Blake Lively
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Camilla Belle
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Jessica Chastain
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Katherine Langford
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Lily Aldridge
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Priyanka Chopra
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Rose Byrne
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Poppy Delevingne
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Taylor Hill
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.