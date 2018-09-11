StyleCaster
Every Stylish Celebrity Outfit from This Year’s New York Fashion Week

Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Theo Wargo/Getty Images Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

New York Fashion Week is finally here, which means that dozens of celebrities, from Cardi B to Hailee Steinfeld, are coming out of their caves in Hollywood to sit front row at some of the most sought-after fashion shows of the season. What’s on the runway is where it’s at, but you can’t ignore what’s happening in the audience or on the streets either.

MORE: 5 Up-and-Coming Designers We Can’t Wait to See at New York Fashion Week

The Oscars and Coachella are fine at highlighting celebrity fashion, but where star-powered style really takes a front seat is at Fashion Month, starting with New York Fashion Week. Fashion Month is only getting started, but there’s already been a ton of style moments to screenshot and pin on your Pinterest boards. To inspire your own fall style, whether you’re attending Fashion Week or not, we’ve rounded up the most stylish looks to fawn over from this year.

1 of 80
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse

Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Whitney Port
Whitney Port

Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal

Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth

Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
Gillian Jacobs
Gillian Jacobs

Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen

Attending the Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse

Attending Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima

Attending Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Cardi B
Cardi B

Attending Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld

Attending Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Attending John Elliot's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele

Attending Noon by Noor's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle

Attending Noon by Noor's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Crystal Reed
Crystal Reed

Attending Noon by Noor's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne

Attending Ulla Johnson's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Melodie Jeng/GC Images.
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha

Attending Jeremy Scott's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Cardi B
Cardi B

Attending Jeremy Scott's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders

Attending Jeremy Scott's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson

Attending Jeremy Scott's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira

Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan

Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore

Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Karolina Kurkova
Karolina Kurkova

Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes

Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish

Attending Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch.
Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco

Attending Tadashi Shoji's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tadashi Shoji.
Tess Holliday
Tess Holliday

Attending Tadashi Shoji's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tadashi Shoji.
Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung

Attending Nicole Miller's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton

Attending Lan Yu's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
La La Anthony
La La Anthony

Attending Cushnie Et Ochs's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro

Attending Cushnie Et Ochs's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi

Attending Cushnie Et Ochs's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Awkwafina
Awkwafina

Attending Claudia Li's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
Awkwafina
Awkwafina

Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage.
Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran

Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes

Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish

Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Debby Ryan
Debby Ryan

Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage.
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan

Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland

Attending Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage.
Brie Larson
Brie Larson

Attending Rodarte's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan

Attending Rodarte's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha

Attending Brandon Maxwell's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
Devon Windsor
Devon Windsor

Attending Rodarte's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco

Attending LaQuan Smith's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images.
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger

Attending LaQuan Smith's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images.
Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran

Attending LaQuan Smith's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron

Attending Adeam's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard

Attending Adeam's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts

Attending Hugo Boss's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko

Attending Chromat's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko

Attending Dion Lee's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images.
Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran

Attending Pyer Moss's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Kate Moss
Kate Moss

Attending Longchamp's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Attending Longchamp's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer

Attending Longchamp's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne

Attending Longchamp's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Attending Longchamp's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland

Attending Opening Ceremony's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

Attending Opening Ceremony's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
Lauren Jauregui
Lauren Jauregui

Attending Christian Cowan's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo

Attending Self-Portrait's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Self-Portrait.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton

Attending Monse's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Tess Holliday
Tess Holliday

Attending Christian Siriano's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland

Attending Christian Siriano's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson

Attending Escada's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed

Attending Escada's Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary event during New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.

