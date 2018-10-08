StyleCaster
20 Celebrity Nail Selfies to Inspire Your Fall Manicure

Celebrities with Fall Nail Polish Colors
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic. DesignL Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Fall is officially here, which means that it’s time to stash away the pale blues and pinks from the summer in favor of darker, moodier and more season-appropriate nail polish colors. Like the colors of the leaves, so are the nails of celebrities, from Kylie Jenner to Cardi B.

MORE: Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo for Your Fall Makeup Routine

To find inspiration for your fall manicure, we’ve looked at the early-fall nail polish colors that our favorite stars are painting their digits. From signature fall colors, like deep reds and rustic oranges, to the shades that you wouldn’t exactly call autumnal, here’s is the fall-inspo nail guide that you’ve been waiting for.

Kylie Jenner

After she couldn't decide which shade of pink to paint her nails, Jenner thought of the best solution: Paint each nail a different color. The reality star showed off her ombré-inspired manicure in August with her hands in a bath of pretty pink water. 

Bella Hadid

Hadid was thinking ahead in August when she painted her nails crimson red. The fall-appropriate manicure was done by Modern Pamper Salon, who showed off Hadid's nails on Instagram with the song "Curve" (featuring Hadid's boyfriend The Weeknd) playing in the background.

Khloé Kardashian

For a unicorn-like design, Kardashian gave her nails a makeover with lavender V-shaped tips, courtesy of Modern Pamper Salon in August.

Kendall Jenner

Manicures run in the family. Modern Pamper Salon was also responsible for Jenner's dark navy blue nails which she showed off on Instagram in August.

Noah Cyrus

Cyrus took her fans to church in August when she debuted religion-themed nails featuring portraits of Jesus, crosses and roses.

Jordyn Woods

Woods's nails were a material girl's dream. In August, the model painted her nails a light tan with the logos of luxury brands, such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and YSL, painted in gold.

Loren Gray

Gray debuted neon orange nails in April. For an added touch, the social media star also got small jewels around her cuticles.

Cardi B

Cardi B returned to her favorite New York City nail salon, Nails on 7th (which she's been going to even before she became famous), to get this dark and moody manicure in September. The look featured dark nails with a frame of small shiny gems.

Dua Lipa

For her birthday week in August, Lipa channeled her flower power with these colorful nails, which featured painted-on flowers on clear digits.

Lily Allen

Allen let her animalistic side run free when she painted her nails with zebra stripes in August. The look also featured yellow tips that transitioned to a lighter color at her base.

Slick Woods

Before she gave birth to her first child in September, Woods painted cool blue flames on her nails.

Rita Ora

For the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Ora matched her geometrical dress with black-and-white swirled nails.

Selena Gomez

For her Puma photoshoot in September Gomez kept it simple with light-colored nails—with the exception of a couple super-cute hand-painted stars.

Tori Kelly

Kelly gave her light-colored nails a religious touch with gold crosses and hearts in September.

Hailee Steinfeld

Steinfeld looked fresh for the fall with beautiful pale pink nails in September, courtesy of her longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik.

Heidi Klum

Klum's nail artist, Tom Bachik, created a custom color using Opi's nail polishes for her Emmys 2018 look. The result was a pretty peach color that matched both her clutch and her Instagram filter.

Olivia Munn

Munn also went natural when she debuted a fresh set of pale pink nails in August, courtesy of her longtime nail artist, Tracy Lee.

Ashley Graham

Graham kept it classic with black nails when she attended The Daily Front Row awards in September.

Jennifer Lopez

Bachik and Lopez have been longtime collaborators, so when she was the woman of the hour at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, she had to go big. The singer showed up in silver metallic nails that matched her bedazzled dress and clutch.

Blac Chyna

Chyna owns her own nail salon, so of course, her nail game is on point. The reality star showed off sweet orange nails in August with a selfie of her resting her head against her painted fingers.

